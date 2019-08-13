Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

1 hr ago | Views
In an exclusive interview with ZBC News on the sidelines of the ongoing 39th SADC Summit in Tanzania President Mnangagwa said he is pleased with the fruitful discussions at the summit regarding issues affecting the trading bloc.

"I'm happy that this time around SADC was unanimous on the need for economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe to be removed. The SADC Secretariat has been mandated to communicate the message to Africa Union which will communicate to the United Nations. The discussions were emphatic as the basis for sanctions are no-longer there anymore and they were illegal after all," he said.

So, SADC leaders discussions were emphatic on the removal of sanctions "as the basis for sanctions are no-longer there anymore". Really? I take it SADC leaders understood that failing to hold free, fair and credible elections was one of those reasons. Then these SADC leaders must also know that none of the western nations judged Zimbabwe's last year elections free, fair and credible. And so, the sanctions will stay.

Zimbabwe's economy is in total meltdown because of 39 years of gross mismanagement, rampant corruption and lawlessness. In 2015, former President Mugabe admitted Zimbabwe was "swindled" out of US$15 billion in diamond revenue alone. When he booted out of office in the November 2017 military coup, he still had not arrested even one swindler or recovered one dollar of the looted wealth. President Mnangagwa promised "zero tolerance on corruption" but he too has yet to arrest one diamond swindler.

Corruption is the main cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown by a long mile compared to any damage caused by sanctions.

President Mnangagwa blatantly rigged last year's elections and the nation is building a head of steam to pressure the regime to step down because only then can the nation appoint a competent interim administration tasked to implement the democratic reforms and end the curse of rigged elections. The sanctions are just one more way of piling up the pressure on the regime. The sanctions will remain!


Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

17 mins ago | 123 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

26 mins ago | 50 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

45 mins ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

46 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 183 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

48 mins ago | 273 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

49 mins ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

50 mins ago | 400 Views

Why protests are important

51 mins ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

51 mins ago | 124 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

53 mins ago | 376 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

1 hr ago | 635 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 1891 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2476 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

3 hrs ago | 2563 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 5191 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1770 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

5 hrs ago | 411 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe teachers to know 4 languages

5 hrs ago | 348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days