Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE hit the headlines this week as the world pondered in stunned silence how a government big on rhetoric and dismal on delivery has spectacularly squandered the goodwill of the international community with a series of catastrophic own-goals.

There are graphic reports of abduction, torture, the heart-rending impoverishment of pensioners, and the decimation of a former middle-class now degraded into hopeless paupers.

Atrocious human rights abuses are unsustainable. Let's be realistic. Just how many people can a totalitarian government torture or kill — and to what end? Robert Mugabe orchestrated a genocide which wiped out more than 20 000 defenceless civilians. Did the slaughter of innocents prevent his eventual unceremonious ouster? Dictators don't learn.

In the past few days, had Mugabe not rejected Zanu-PF's very definition of a hero?

As an instrument of political control, state tyranny has well-known limitations. To politicians whose twin motivations are power retention and self-enrichment, deploying the military to intimidate or kill civilians is always a tempting quick-fix. But what happens after you have played your last card?

When the leaders make a habit of routinely deploying the army to fight civilians, the citizens' fear begins to wear off. Not only that; the disciplined soldiers are likely to start questioning what they view as illegal orders.

One of history's abiding dictums is that legitimate power is derived from the consent of the governed. But then again, Hegel reminds us: "We learn from history that we never learn from history."

In a dictatorship, leaders become fantastically corrupt and use political power to further their own interests instead of working for the common good. It must alarm us that the number of people who have been charged with "subverting a constitutional government" since January has reached 22. This is a record of sorts. Why is Mnangagwa's government criminalising dissent?

The greatest threat to national security is not the clique of brave human rights activists who are being abducted and tortured in a crackdown that has all the hallmarks of central co-ordination.

The greatest threats to Zimbabwe's survival are poverty, corruption, economic mismanagement, cronyism and state-sponsored murder.

Foreign diplomats based in Harare are increasingly losing confidence in the government's reformist posturing.

Before August 1 2018, many were desperately clinging on to the hope that perhaps — just perhaps — Emmerson Mnangagwa and crew were capable of reform.

In Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn's The Gulag Archipelago, there is a pithy saying which strikes a chord with the situation in today's Zimbabwe: "If you live in a graveyard, you can't weep for everyone."

Nobody must turn this country into a collective graveyard as Zanu-PF has done.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

13 mins ago | 20 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

44 mins ago | 495 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

53 mins ago | 136 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 359 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

1 hr ago | 614 Views

Why protests are important

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 931 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

3 hrs ago | 2051 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

3 hrs ago | 2691 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2774 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 5597 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

5 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

5 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

5 hrs ago | 1820 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

5 hrs ago | 756 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

5 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

5 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

5 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

5 hrs ago | 347 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 872 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days