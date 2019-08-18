Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

10 hrs ago | Views
"The one central tenet of the Christian faith is that we are all fallen people," said David Coltart, MDC treasurer general.

"We have our weaknesses, but it also helped me understand some of my weaknesses. It helped understand where other people are coming from, a major influence on my life and certainly on my approach to politics."

You are corrupt, incompetent and a sell-out. You are your fellow MDC leaders failed to implement even one democratic reform in the 20 years you lot have been on the political stage. Ordinary Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect you into office only for you to betray them.

As if it was not bad enough that MDC failed to implement even one reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU the party has continued to participate in these flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that doing so only help Zanu-PF propaganda and deception; you have admitted so yourself.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote Coltart in his book.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu-PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."  

Everyone with democratic credentials worth a spit have all condemned last year's Zimbabwe elections because the whole election process is flawed and illegal. Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF cronies know they rigged the elections and that the regime is illegitimate. The regime would have been under immediate pressure to step down was it not for the modicum of political credibility derived from the participating in the elections by MDC and the coterie of other opposition parties.

Whilst all the other opposition parties have endorsed Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential race, MDC has withheld its endorsement for the purpose of forcing Mnangagwa to form a National Transition Authority (NTA) and appoint Chamisa and a few other MDC leaders, ministers.

This NTA is but a variation of the 2008 GNU, a cover for MDC leaders to get back on the gravy train. "We sat, ate and did nothing for five years in the GNU," Chamisa admitted recent. Of course, MDC leaders will "sit, eat and do nothing" during the NTA too.

After 20 years of blatantly betraying the ordinary Zimbabweans; you are still at it. You are encouraging the poor sobs to join the demonstrations, once again risking their lives and limbs, for the NTA and for MDC leaders to get back on the gravy train.

Call yourself a Christian! True Christians do not make a career out of exploiting and betraying the most vulnerable and downtrodden in society! Even Judas Iscariot, the prince of betrayers, will disown you; he repented gave back the thirty pieces of silver and hanged himself! Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF thugs will be worried sick if MDC leaders were ever to repent and hang themselves, it will mark the demise of the Zanu-PF dictatorship!

Zimbabweans must wake-up to the political reality that Mr David Coltart and his MDC friends have been running with the hare and hunting with the Zanu-PF hounds. MDC leaders have long forgotten about fighting for democratic change, for free, fair and credible elections, etc. Coltart and friends have traded all that with Zanu-PF in return for gravy train seats for themselves.

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3557 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3527 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 968 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4696 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

11 hrs ago | 6222 Views

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

11 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2086 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

12 hrs ago | 3822 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3343 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6119 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Why protests are important

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2563 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3990 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

16 hrs ago | 8054 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9305 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

17 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

18 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

18 hrs ago | 2228 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

18 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

18 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

18 hrs ago | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days