'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

Opinion / Columnist

"The one central tenet of the Christian faith is that we are all fallen people," said David Coltart, MDC treasurer general."We have our weaknesses, but it also helped me understand some of my weaknesses. It helped understand where other people are coming from, a major influence on my life and certainly on my approach to politics."You are corrupt, incompetent and a sell-out. You are your fellow MDC leaders failed to implement even one democratic reform in the 20 years you lot have been on the political stage. Ordinary Zimbabweans have risked life and limb to elect you into office only for you to betray them.As if it was not bad enough that MDC failed to implement even one reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU the party has continued to participate in these flawed and illegal elections knowing fully well that doing so only help Zanu-PF propaganda and deception; you have admitted so yourself."The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote Coltart in his book."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu-PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."Everyone with democratic credentials worth a spit have all condemned last year's Zimbabwe elections because the whole election process is flawed and illegal. Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF cronies know they rigged the elections and that the regime is illegitimate. The regime would have been under immediate pressure to step down was it not for the modicum of political credibility derived from the participating in the elections by MDC and the coterie of other opposition parties.Whilst all the other opposition parties have endorsed Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential race, MDC has withheld its endorsement for the purpose of forcing Mnangagwa to form a National Transition Authority (NTA) and appoint Chamisa and a few other MDC leaders, ministers.This NTA is but a variation of the 2008 GNU, a cover for MDC leaders to get back on the gravy train. "We sat, ate and did nothing for five years in the GNU," Chamisa admitted recent. Of course, MDC leaders will "sit, eat and do nothing" during the NTA too.After 20 years of blatantly betraying the ordinary Zimbabweans; you are still at it. You are encouraging the poor sobs to join the demonstrations, once again risking their lives and limbs, for the NTA and for MDC leaders to get back on the gravy train.Call yourself a Christian! True Christians do not make a career out of exploiting and betraying the most vulnerable and downtrodden in society! Even Judas Iscariot, the prince of betrayers, will disown you; he repented gave back the thirty pieces of silver and hanged himself! Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF thugs will be worried sick if MDC leaders were ever to repent and hang themselves, it will mark the demise of the Zanu-PF dictatorship!Zimbabweans must wake-up to the political reality that Mr David Coltart and his MDC friends have been running with the hare and hunting with the Zanu-PF hounds. MDC leaders have long forgotten about fighting for democratic change, for free, fair and credible elections, etc. Coltart and friends have traded all that with Zanu-PF in return for gravy train seats for themselves.