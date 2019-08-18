Chamisa's hired soldiers caught with their pants down

Opinion / Columnist

The demonstrations in Harare on the 16th August 2019 have exposed many stake holders. There were people who were so much waiting for these demonstrations each one with his own ulterior motive.The MDC A wanted to show its power, and peg it barrow meter at a level expected of its position in Zimbabwe. The government wanted to show that it has the power, the muscle and the ability to control any situation. These were politicians putting flexing their muscles together.Then there was a third force which kept itself in the terraces only to be seen to come in as peace makers. It was a day before the demonstrations that the American ambassador to Zimbabwe was seen in Job the noise maker Sikhala in St Marys. Whether that was a courtesy call no one knows.But the situation on the streets of Harare revealed the most heartless people in the history of Zimbabwe and mankind. There were pockets of cheer leaders who littered the streets inciting trouble and looking for trouble areas. These were people who called themselves journalists. They ate their hearts the day they were born.A painful scenario is of a poor woman who lay unconscious in the middle of the road. They say she was tripped and rendered unconscious by the demonstrators who were running away from the riotous riot police. Journalists jostled to take photos of the old lady in pain. Some were sending the unconscious image on the social media declaring that she was dead. A voice could be head of people stopping a young journalist who was trying to render some help. He was threatened with unspecified action if he would try to help.Journalists caused a stampede to position themselves at a better position to get a good shot. They wished the police could shoot more people to fill their warped egoistic brains. Th behaviour of the journalists was diabolic and to say the least satanic. Journalists used to be the cream the icon and the cherished lot, but their actions this time were heartless creepy and indeed horrible. People in war zones, those documenting the homeless, photographers capturing police brutality can be excused because those can not help, but these journalists left a lot to be desired. The danger had obviously passed the police had moved away from the unconscious woman. Just to show what these blood dripping vampires hoped for, news was spread that the woman was dead yet she had not died. The aim was to portray the police as ruthless and killers.This showed that there was an expected outcome. MDC A wanted people to die so that they can tell their masters that there was death during the demonstrations. This would vindicate their assertions that ZANU PF kills. Surely they were disappointed when the police peacefully cleared the towns with minimal force and no death.It is understood if Journalists shoot videos and hide during a war time, These people are powerless to get involved and help – whether because of a risk to their own safety or the complexity of solving the issue – so they take a picture, not to shame or embarrass the person involved, but to increase awareness of a serious issue. There's guilt involved in that. Guilt that you can't do more, that there's nothing you can do to help out a person in need other than taking a picture.But the action is justifiable. It's for a purpose. The photo-taking isn't instinctual or the first thing these people do, it's a measured response.But Taking a photo and posting it isn't to raise awareness. It isn't to document. It's to shame, embarrass, and invite people to laugh at someone else's low point or their differences or incite people against an establishment.It's often done without the person in the photo's consent or knowledge.While the person may not be identifiable to the point that these embarrassing photos would cause career-based consequences, if they were to see these embarrassing photos, they'd know they were seeing themselves - which can't be a pleasant feeling.We now live in a world where you're at constant risk of someone taking your photo and doing whatever they fancy with it.You could pop up in the background of someone's selfie making an unintentionally awkward face and become a meme.Your outfit could happen to look like the chair you're sitting on, and could be circulating on Reddit right at this moment without you even knowing.Think of all the times you've been drunk, asleep, or doing something embarrassing in a public space. Imagine if those moments had been captured and shared online.Mike reckons it comes down to a desire to feel cool and popular on the internet - even if it comes at someone else's expense.'Many people have a need for affirmation from others There is no longer a sense of privacy in that anything they can record in public can be broadcasted.The people who were taking photos were trying to get more followers, or desperately wanting people to appreciate that the situation in Zimbabwe was dire.When it comes at someone's expense, however, that's straight up bullying. That's using someone for laughs while excluding them from the joke. They used the poor injured woman for their own benefit.If someone's doing something embarrassing or unsafe there's no reason you can't step in to help. This instance the danger had passed. This behaviour is called the bystander effect. The only way to break out of the modern bystander effect is to stop assuming it's others' responsibility to help, and stop worrying that stepping in will make you look a fool - because it won't. It'll make you a decent person who'd rather help another human being than benefit at their expense. It's simple and clichéd, but we need to start considering how we would feel in other people's situations. If it were you unconscious on the road wouldn't you rather someone nudged you awake than took your picture and spread it in Social Media.Let's be a little more measured before we take a picture. Let's consider if we could help. It might not feel as cool or retweet-worthy, but being a good, helpful person can - shocker - feel better than getting a Twitter moment.Members of the public stood by and took pictures instead of helping a woman who had become trapped in her car after it was hit by a van in Masvingo road. the reaction of the public was 'disappointing' But these are people who should value life.Apparently a number of people decided to film or take photos on their mobile phones rather than offering assistance, and that is disappointing to hear.But what's more surprising is that other shoppers took out their phones to document the incident instead of helping.What has become of our country??MDC A held a press conference in the. Aftermath. They never asked after the condition of the poor lady. They did not even enquire about those injured. No visit in hospitals for the injured. The were simply worried about another demo. Chamisa did not eve visit those injured.This exposes the selfish heartless nature of the MDC.VAZET2000@YAHOO.co.uk