US regime change in Zimbabwe getting brazenly silly

2 mins ago
Some of us were not surprised because there was really nothing to be surprised about! When Job Sikhala announced his party would remove constitutionally elected President Mnangagwa before 2023, we knew he was a mere brave messenger, the owner of the content was the government of the United States of America.

Certainly more was to follow.

Job had all the protection and guarantees of the US Embassy in Harare, that his ranting would be protected through a raft of sanctions — albeit illegal — if the Government acted on him.

And, true to our knowledge, we were favoured with the confirmation when US Ambassador to Harare Brian Nichols' officials visited, of all the people, Sikhala at his home in Chitungwiza to bless him for a job well done and to encourage him to do more mischief, especially that it was on the eve of another planned demonstration meant to remove President Mnangagwa from power.

The demonstration was supposed to take the form of a worry on economy then morph into a Sudanese style, sit-in regime change protest.

Forget about the cost of living, the prices, the economy, it was never the issue. That was a mere smokescreen behind which they tried to hide their regime change antics.

That the United States of America has been working in cahoots with MDC-Alliance to remove President Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF from power cannot be questioned. It is public knowledge.

At first they tried to be subtle, careful and pretentious but because ED and his party are very strong and reforming the economy, so much that things will be very fine soon, they are running out of time. The regime change agents have been stretched to the limits.

Things are not working in their favour as per script and have grown impatient hence coming in the open to brazenly pursue regime change, before things get better in the country. The indications that the reforms are beginning to bear fruit have unsettled them and time is not on their side.

They are now going for the jugular but they are sure to meet their match. Although Nichols masquerades as a diplomat, he is in fact, an activist embedded in the MDC-Alliance echelons and trying every trick to strengthen the party and effect regime change.

Nichols thinks that we are too stupid to see his hand in all the disturbances in Zimbabwe, beyond his parroting about democracy, good governance and accountability.

Not all Zimbabweans are that gullible not see openly that the regime change agenda is at work. What is democracy when it destroys the people's livelihoods?

What is democracy when it loots shops and burns cars? What is democracy when it does not respect the rule of law? What is democracy when it blocks free movement of traffic? Is democracy anything that benefits America alone? If that is the case then democracy is stupid, idiotic and unnecessary!

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols That embassy officials visited rogue MDC vice chairperson Job Sikhala at his home in Chitungwiza on the eve of the planned demonstrations speaks a lot to the timbre of their working relationship; an evil working relationship.

We heard that they told Sikhala to proceed with demonstrations despite a police ban, endorsed by the courts of law. Nichols should know that that is activism and not diplomacy. He should also know that the majority of Zimbabweans are not stupid.

The regime change build-up has been very clear and easy to follow, for, both Nichols and MDC-Alliance are not as intelligent as they believe they are or as they want us to believe.

Unbeknown to Nichols, Job Sikhala cannot keep secrets. He has less than a gig of space of memory in his big head; it easily gets filled up and he wants it emptied soonest, worse still when it gives him advantage over Nelson Chamisa, whom he detests and rubbishes at every opportunity. The images of Sikhala's meeting with US embassy officials therefore leaked, even before the dust covered the spoors of their cars this squally August day.

Prior to Zimbabwe's harmonised elections, the MDC made a 10-point demand and the US made similar 10-point demand for the holding of elections. In simple matrix, they are one, they demanded the same.

On the August 1, 2018 riots, the US hand was very clear and documented. The US gives the world an oversimplified view that it all started with the police and military beating up people on the streets, while ignoring the fundamentals of what provoked the intervention.

The US condemned the police and military but went brazenly mum on the burning of cars and destruction of property in Harare's CBD by the protesters. In a normal world, violence is violence regardless of who the perpetrator is.

Nichols and his ilk think we are too dull to see where they are coming from and where they want to go but indeed the reverse is true. We know for a fact that in January 2019, the US was central to the organisation of the violent demonstrations that saw massive looting, burning and killing of even police officers. Both the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) and MDC-Alliance where hand-held and trained in urban attack- and-retreat warfare. Former MDC-Alliance activist Linda Masarira leaked the information.

The US never condemned the looters, instead it blamed the Government. It blamed the victims. It did not feel pity for those men and women, business people who lost their property, life and limb. No. This is precisely the reason why Zimbabwe should continue working with its all-weather friends — China and Russia. The European Union is warming up and should be given a chance, but the US is outright demonic and meaning nothing good.

Their activities are painted evil, all over. Suffice to say, the US and France have gained a reputation the world over for interfering in other countries' affairs. They are indeed notorious for that.

African leaders must remain alive and alert to the fact that the US and France are dangerous. They use a combination of bully tactics, financing opposition and sanctions to strangulate governments they do not like but their activities are packaged under a pretentious buffet of lies on fighting for democracy, human rights, accountability and good governance.

The problems in Zimbabwe, Chad, the Central Africa Republic, Sudan, DRC and beyond, all have a US-France stink.

The US has announced a new strategy for Africa and it is very blunt about it: "Choose United States over China and Russia."

The message was delivered at the US-Africa Business Forum in Mozambique by US deputy secretary for commerce Karen Dunn Kelley. To achieve this the US has been working closely with France, using both Africom (the US superior military outfit tailor-made for Africa) and Nato.

The strategy involves identifying people who claim to be downtrodden and turn them into agents of democratic change and funding them under the pretext of protecting their rights.

They have targeted each country seen to be in good books with China and Russia and want to effect regime change there. In the case of Zimbabwe the diamond and platinum mining venture involving China and Russia have become a big bone of contention.

The US cannot be believe that it lost those mega deals but instead of applying diplomacy and trying to negotiate for an entry point, they have chosen to be combative and confrontational using the MDC-Alliance and "pro-democracy NGOs."

It is important to note at the moment that the US has invested a lot into the MDC-Alliance and related NGOs, in order to effect regime change, inspired by what happened in Sudan. But, Zimbabwe is not Sudan.

Zimbabwe is Zimbabwe and Nichols should know that he is not the first one to try it. Many others have tried and failed. He is also going to fail. Zanu-PF is not a simple political party. It is more complex and complicated than many political parties in Europe.

In the matrix of defending its hard-won independence, Zanu-PF is alert and strong. It is not cheap. Nichols can continue visiting violent activists and urging them on, but he is sure to face his match.

Source - the herald
