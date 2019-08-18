Latest News Editor's Choice


Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

An IELTS examiner friend of mine once jokingly commented that Zimbabweans were too educated to pass the IELTS test. She had observed a curios trend of an unexpectedly high number of highly educated and competent Zimbabweans who were struggling with the test. Many of those were, surprisingly, professionals in fields such as medicine, engineering and IT.

Further observation revealed that it was not a case of being too educated per se, but rather one of being ill-prepared for the test. As it turned out, the key factors had little to do with competency but with the approach towards as well as behaviour during the test.

Many people mistakenly assume that proficiency in English means they do not need to prepare. After all, the competent should easily pass an English test, right? Wrong. Preparation trumps competency when it comes to the IELTS test. The worst thing an IELTS candidate can do is walk into the exam room with no idea what to expect.

Many candidates also mistakenly assume that The IELTS test is your regular school English test you can ace with eyes closed. There is nothing regular about the IELTS test. It is technical and has its own specific format that tests various aspects of the English language. A candidate needs to understand the required skills sets and have a plan for optimally applying them in the test. The only way to develop such a strategy is to prepare beforehand.

Investing in preparation lessons, ideally with tutors with an intimate knowledge of the test such as ULTIMA IELTS Tutorials increases the chances of achieving the desired band score.

Candidates need to ensure they confirm the experience of tutors as there are many so-called tutors who are clueless about the test. There are also study tools and practise tests available online that candidates can practice with. Caution should also be exercised with online resources as there are many illegitimate sources. Overall, it makes good economic sense to invest in practice than risk being a repeat candidate.


Source - Nomusa Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

