'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

The level of ignorance and foolishness with which important issues are being presented by my fellow Zimbabweans makes one cringe with shame."Some of us were not surprised because there was really nothing to be surprised about! When Job Sikhala announced his party would remove constitutionally elected President Mnangagwa before 2023, we knew he was a mere brave messenger, the owner of the content was the government of the United States of America," wrote Isdore Guvamombe."Certainly more was to follow."Job had all the protection and guarantees of the US Embassy in Harare, that his ranting would be protected through a raft of sanctions — albeit illegal — if the Government acted on him."This piece is founded on the falsehood that any Zimbabwe who desires regime change in Zimbabwe must be a puppet repeating the aspiration of his/her western handlers. Of course, this is nonsense for two basic reasons:a) "One man, one vote!" was a rallying cry that all blacks from all walks of life cherished and risked life and limb for in the fight for independence. "One man, one vote!" is but an abbreviated version of Article 21 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states:1. "Everyone has the right to take part in the government of his country, directly or through freely chosen representatives.2. Everyone has the right of equal access to public service in his country.3. The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures."Out of wickedness and greed for absolute power, Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies used their military muscle to deny the people their right to free, fair and credible elections in 1980 and has done the same ever since. To rub salt to injury, the regime and its acolytes have even the chutzpah to call all those demanding the restoration of their basic human rights and freedoms puppets!b) Granting all the citizens the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country is not just a birth-right but also a key requirement for good governance. The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown and political paralysis is that the nation has been stuck with this incompetent, corrupt and murderous Zanu PF regime for 39 years and counting. The party has rigged elections starting with the 1980 elections.When Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in 2017, he promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. He did not keep his promise and hence the reason the West has maintain the sanctions. The regime is illegitimate and should be forced to step down. This is the only peaceful and sure way to break this cycle of rigged elections and bad governance.It is deeply regrettable that the drive to force this illegitimate Zanu PF dictatorship to step down is being undermined by the country's corrupt and incompetent opposition parties. By their continued participation in these flawed and illegal elections, the opposition are giving democratic credibility to Zanu PF's illegitimate rule.How can we ever restore our freedoms and rights when the very people we risked life and limb to elect into office to secure these rights always betray us the minute they get into power! The Greeks figured out the importance of democracy and they had their golden age. 2 500 years later, we only have to emulate them, and we are falling flat on our faces!