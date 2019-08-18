Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

Opinion / Columnist

Monday 19 August 2018

Hundreds of Mthwakazi people residing in Johannesburg in South Africa converged at Joubert Park Johannesburg on Sunday 18 August 2018.The emergency meeting which was facilitated by Ibutho leNqama followed the public outcry over the incarceration of Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe kaKhayisa Ndiweni.The meeting was emotionally charged as speaker after speaker could not hold back their anger at the Bulawayo Magistrate Court decision to sentence Chief Ndiweni to prison for traditional judgement he handed over to one of his subjects.The Mthwakazi people view this action as a direct attack and undermining the institution of our Traditional leadership.This action is clearly a systematic attack on the traditions, norms and the cultural values of Ndebele people.The Magistrate is either too incompetent to interpret the traditional leaders Act which is enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe or has a personal interest in the case.The sanction imposed on Chief Ndiweni will never be accepted or tolerated by the Ndebele people as it clear to us that the Chief incarceration was motivated by factors not related to the offence he is accused to have committed.The Mthwakazi people are therefore calling for the reversal of the Magistrate's decision.The decision of the Magistrate will not serve any good but create disharmony within Mthwakazi people and the community of Ntabazinduna in particular against the Mbele family.The people had vowed to take all avenues legally possible to get the Chief released.The Mthwakazi chiefs are not only community leaders but spiritual fathers and the voice of their communities hence the anger.The Mthwakazi people are also calling upon the Mthwakazi traditional leadership to unite, speak in one voice and challenge the Magistrate trampling of their powers, dignity and responsibilities.The undermining of the Traditional leaders authority will render the communities under their areas of jurisdiction ungovernable, leading to a complete moral degeneration as we witness under most urbanized areas.The Mthwakazi people have vowed not to fold their hands any further and allow the continuous contamination of their cultural values and norms.It was also resolved that a fund must be set up to assist with legal fees of Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.Ibutho leNqama Spokesperson