SADC cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

Statement on the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania on the 17th and 18th of August.Mthwakazi National Party accompanies with dismay the assumption by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of the chairpersonship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. We recall that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed Zimbabwe's presidency through a military coup that was endorsed by SADC and is the head of a totalitarian regime that oversees human rights abuses and state-sponsored terrorism against the people of Mthwakazi.It is evident that SADC as an institution cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe and guaranteeing the political stability and security in the region, with Mr Mnangagwa as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Instead, he is bound to incite violence and cause social discourse in the southern African region, in times when the winds of change are blowing across the region.In light of the rising aggression by some SADC member states against political dissent through the use of violence, we would like to urge pro-democratic forces across the southern African region to resist all efforts by the regional body to maintain the status quo. The democratic revolution and the total and complete independence of all the peoples in the southern African region and indeed across the globe is due and no tyranny will stop it.Mr Mnangagwa is directly implicated for his involvement in a trail of grave post-independence human rights violations, against which SADC lacks action, to note, the Gukurahundi genocide of the 1980s that saw the torture, death and disappearances of more than 20000 unarmed civilians in the Mathebeleland and Midlands regions when he was the Minister responsible for State Security; Operation Restore Order from 2005, that saw the displacement of thousands of citizens and loss of property; 2008 post-election violence that saw the murder and disappearances of many civilians; rampant corruption and electoral fraud against the peoples of Mthwakazi.With a man like Mnangagwa at the helm of a key organ responsible for regional security and political stability, the whole of southern Africa is at a risk of instability and social chaos by the influence he may impart on SADC member states. The experiences he has on resolving political crises is through violence and tyranny, which is against the SADC and international standards of conflict-resolution through dialogue and peaceful means.We recall that SADC is an institution that does not serve the interests of the people, but that of the governors based on liberation struggle relationships. SADC has proved beyond doubt that it is incapable of resolving the Mthwakazi crisis as evidenced by the continued suffering of the people of Mthwakazi. SADC is bent on defending the status quo and cannot be relied on to resolve the bread and butter issues affecting the citizens of southern Africa at large. SADC is an extension of the totalitarian regimes in southern Africa, with the exception of a few members whose standards are reflected by the socio-economic stability and prosperity in their countries.Recalling that SADC was created to support the liberation war efforts and acknowledging its failure to safeguard peace, stability and security in the region, it is now time to reconsider the restructuring of the role of the regional body, as well as other international organisations such as the African Union and the United Nations in order to respond best to the ever-changing needs of the peoples they are meant to govern.On another note, we vehemently condemn the political persecution of Chief Ndiweni,former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and other political adversaries of Mr Mnangagwa's regime.We affirm that SADC must revisit its founding role of supporting the total and complete independence of all peoples of the region.The struggle for freedom continues until the last of Africa's nations is free.Mthwakazi National Party Information department.