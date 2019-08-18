Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

SADC cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | Views
Statement on the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania on the 17th and 18th of August.

Mthwakazi National Party accompanies with dismay the assumption by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of the chairpersonship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. We recall that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed Zimbabwe's presidency through a military coup that was endorsed by SADC and is the head of a totalitarian regime that oversees human rights abuses and state-sponsored terrorism against the people of Mthwakazi.

It is evident that SADC as an institution cannot be entrusted with resolving the political crisis in Zimbabwe and guaranteeing the political stability and security in the region, with Mr Mnangagwa as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Instead, he is bound to incite violence and cause social discourse in the southern African region, in times when the winds of change are blowing across the region.

In light of the rising aggression by some SADC member states against political dissent through the use of violence, we would like to urge pro-democratic forces across the southern African region to resist all efforts by the regional body to maintain the status quo. The democratic revolution and the total and complete independence of all the peoples in the southern African region and indeed across the globe is due and no tyranny will stop it.

Mr Mnangagwa is directly implicated for his involvement in a trail of grave post-independence human rights violations, against which SADC lacks action, to note, the Gukurahundi genocide of the 1980s that saw the torture, death and disappearances of more than 20000 unarmed civilians in the Mathebeleland and Midlands regions when he was the Minister responsible for State Security; Operation Restore Order from 2005, that saw the displacement of thousands of citizens and loss of property; 2008 post-election violence that saw the murder and disappearances of many civilians; rampant corruption and electoral fraud against the peoples of Mthwakazi.

With a man like Mnangagwa at the helm of a key organ responsible for regional security and political stability, the whole of southern Africa is at a risk of instability and social chaos by the influence he may impart on SADC member states. The experiences he has on resolving political crises is through violence and tyranny, which is against the SADC and international standards of conflict-resolution through dialogue and peaceful means.

We recall that SADC is an institution that does not serve the interests of the people, but that of the governors based on liberation struggle relationships. SADC has proved beyond doubt that it is incapable of resolving the Mthwakazi crisis as evidenced by the continued suffering of the people of Mthwakazi. SADC is bent on defending the status quo and cannot be relied on to resolve the bread and butter issues affecting the citizens of southern Africa at large. SADC is an extension of the totalitarian regimes in southern Africa, with the exception of a few members whose standards are reflected by the socio-economic stability and prosperity in their countries.

Recalling that SADC was created to support the liberation war efforts and acknowledging its failure to safeguard peace, stability and security in the region, it is now time to reconsider the restructuring of the role of the regional body, as well as other international organisations such as the African Union and the United Nations in order to respond best to the ever-changing needs of the peoples they are meant to govern.

On another note, we vehemently condemn the political persecution of Chief Ndiweni,former vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and other political adversaries of Mr Mnangagwa's regime.

We affirm that SADC must revisit its founding role of supporting the total and complete independence of all peoples of the region.

The struggle for freedom continues until the last of Africa's nations is free.

Mthwakazi National Party Information  department.

Source - Mthwakazi National Party Information department.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest update on Chief Ndiweni case

1 min ago | 1 Views

Jonathan moyo spends sleepless nights thinking of Mugabe

38 mins ago | 216 Views

'Nelson Chamisa exposes Mnangagwa'

53 mins ago | 612 Views

MDC Alliance's Mutare demo banned

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mawarire's freedom bid dismissed

3 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zec calls on residents to register as voters

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

MDC shona leadership brutalised in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 1746 Views

UZ publishes list of students allocated campus accommodation

3 hrs ago | 1330 Views

MDC veterans chairman dies

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

BREAKING: Saviour Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

4 hrs ago | 4577 Views

UK Based Model to represent Zimbabwe at Miss Global International

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Temba Mliswa blasts ZANU PF propaganda

5 hrs ago | 3525 Views

Pastors' plot against Prophet Isaiah Sovi in Botswana exposed

6 hrs ago | 860 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko given ZW$1 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 4261 Views

Zimbabwe plunged into darkness again

7 hrs ago | 5001 Views

Political freedoms are not respected in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Ibutho leNqama press release on Chief Ndiweni issue

7 hrs ago | 1518 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

Signs of economic resuscitation rattle MDC

7 hrs ago | 1742 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Zaka by-election triumph

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Scotch cart accidents kill 3

7 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Man 'kills' cousin, pretends to be an informant

7 hrs ago | 872 Views

SADC behind the new dispensation …as it adds its growing voice against illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Regime change!' is a desirable consequence of free elections and not a dirty phrase

9 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa: Reformist, corruption buster chimera

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Chamisa's MDC fails to pay salaries

9 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into Mphoko, Zacc fight

9 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Mphoko, ZACC strike deal

9 hrs ago | 3940 Views

Mnangagwa denies Majonga 'love rivalry' allegations

9 hrs ago | 4483 Views

Allan Gray hopes that courts rule in Trevor Manuel's favour against Peter Moyo

9 hrs ago | 404 Views

ZANU PF youth leader attacks Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Latest on MDC Masvingo mass demonstrations

10 hrs ago | 5433 Views

'Phelekezela Mphoko guarded by CIOs'

10 hrs ago | 3938 Views

Chamisa will never dance to Mnangagwa's tune

11 hrs ago | 3079 Views

'Mnangagwa threatened to kill Majonga over High school lover'

11 hrs ago | 5127 Views

Biti takes on Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 5022 Views

Andersen Global comes to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Chief Ndiweni's dilemma: A balanced analysis

12 hrs ago | 3273 Views

Never promise anyone something you are never sure to fulfil

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Too educated to pass the IELTS test?

12 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mnangagwa's govt frightened to the core, says Coltart

13 hrs ago | 2828 Views

West steps up pressure on Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Chamisa's MDC in crisis meeting

13 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Top 5 PS2 ISOS to play with friends you can get right now

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Man kills self over daughter's lobola

13 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Soldiers arrested for stealing scrap metal, illegal mining

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Like Mnangagwa, Mphoko knows he will not be treated fairly

13 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Smelly Dube sues The Mirror for $1,5m

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Nakamba's debut delay clarified

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days