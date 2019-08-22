Zimbabwe stands strong after MDC-Alliance conspiracy to cause chaos

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE stands strong following days of calculated conspiracy by the MDC Alliance and its western funders to not only destabilise the nation but throw it into chaos through violent demonstrations meant to force regime change.The MDC Alliance had lined up violent demonstrations across the country in the vain hope of achieving some form of domino effect that would end up engulfing the entire country in violence and chaos to the point of forcing out a democratically elected Government.The complicity of the West and in particular the United States was exposed in weekend reports that revealed that the country's Embassy in Harare was working closely with MDC Alliance's vice chairperson Mr Job Sikhala and party vice president Mr Tendai Biti to brew chaos in the country.It is unfortunate that despite the Government's efforts towards re-engagement since the coming in of the Second Republic, the US has maintained a stance of meddlesome politics with the objective of interfering with Zimbabwe's internal political processes.The country has also maintained illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe despite efforts by the Government to reform and protestations by Africa for them to remove the embargo against Harare.Pictures to prove the meeting between Mr Sikhala and US Embassy officials at the MDC Alliance vice chairperson's home were circulated.The silence of the US Embassy on the matter has all but confirmed the conspiracy. This is the same Sikhala facing criminal charges for telling party members in Bikita East, Masvingo province last month that they were going to overthrow President Mnangagwa before the end of his term in 2023."We are a committed leadership that will give Zanu-PF headaches and (Amos) Chibaya was not lying or joking about the war and fight we are going to take to the doorstep of Emmerson Mnangagwa. We are going to overthrow him before 2023, that is not a joke," Sikhala said to party supporters.This was the agenda of the MDC Alliance demonstrations starting last Friday, with the anticipation by the instigators that the violence would spread like a veld fire across the country and achieve their agenda of overthrowing the President before the end of his term.Their violent demonstrations were timed to coincide with the 39th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of Sadc where President Mnangagwa was to officially take over the chair of the Organ on Politics Defence and Security Co-operation (Organ Troika), whose major role is to secure peace and stability in the 16-member bloc.Their efforts were to try and discredit and besmirch the President as he took up the important role in the regional bloc which serves to further dismiss claims by MDC Alliance that the current government is illegitimate.When the police gathered intelligence that the MDC Alliance had stashed weapons they intended to use during the demos, they issued a prohibition order blocking the protests over security concerns. This was devastating to both the MDC Alliance and its Western handlers who realised that their plot had suffered a severe blow. The country was not to be plunged into chaos and the President was taking over the chairmanship of the organ without chaos in the country.Most importantly the regional bloc stood with Zimbabwe reiterating calls for the lifting of sanctions against the Southern African State by the US and its Western allies. Incoming Sadc chairperson and Tanzanian President Dr John Magufuli said the sanctions were not only affecting Zimbabwe but the entire region."As we are all aware, this brotherly and sisterly country has been on sanctions for a long time. These sanctions have not only affected the people of Zimbabwe and their Government but our entire region.""It is like a human body: when you chop one of its parts, it affects the whole body. Therefore, I would like to seize this opportunity to urge the international community to lift sanctions it imposed on Zimbabwe," he said."This brotherly country, after all, has now opened a new chapter and is ready to engage with the rest of the world."It is, therefore, I believe, in the interest of all parties concerned to see these sanctions removed. In this respect, I wish also to urge all Sadc member States to continue to speak with one voice on the issue of Zimbabwe."Sadc went on to declare October 25 as a solidarity day against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.The secretariat was also tasked to escalate the lobby with the current African Union chairperson, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who will be expected to raise the issue at the upcoming 74th United Nations General Assembly next month.This adds to individual countries like South Africa that have called for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe saying the country has made positive moves since the coming in of the new administration.The President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, has also questioned the insistence by Western countries on Zimbabwe to make quick reforms while the country remains constrained by sanctions."Give them (Zimbabwe) time or even allow them the tools. If you are saying, we want you to change and at the same time they are under sanctions, when you are under sanctions you are being denied the tools to apply to actually change the situation," he said last month ahead of Rwanda's 25th Liberation day celebrations."So you can't be the same person who has applied the sanctions and then you say I want you to change in a very short time when part of the change requires what you actually sanctioned, there is no sense in that."As the country moves forward, the MDC Alliance must know that you do not overturn the wishes of the majority through sponsored violence by enemies of Zimbabwe.The West must also be reminded that Zimbabwe is a sovereign nation very well capable of championing its destiny and that just like attempts have been made before to destabilise the country without success, fresh attempts will be equally futile.