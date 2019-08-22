Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa scared of being eaten by protests: run Mnangagwa run!

22 Aug 2019 at 08:41hrs | Views
Not too long ago, protests would not subdue a dictator. Not now! Second only to military coups in deposing dictactors, protests have developed huge teeth that can crush a dictator to nothing in a matter of days if not hours. If you are a compromised  despot, genocidist and human rights abuser like Emmerson Mnangagwa, you do not leave anything to chance when protests are building up in your own back yard. Run Emmerson Mnangagwa run!

Protests nowadays may result in a dictator losing power in a matter of hours or days. This, through forced resignation or tyrant fleeing the country to save dear life.

Falling from power this way has dire consequences especially for blood socked and scandal ridden politicians like Emmerson Mnangagwa. One may see the end of his comfortable life through assassination or execution like  Ali Abdullar Saleh of Yemeni and Maummar Gaddafi of Libya. The two fell from power through Arab Spring protests.

Sometimes one may be lucky to escape death, but fail to avoid the embarrassment of being imprisoned for crimes like theft, corruption, unlawful possession of minerals, money laundering, murder and genocide like Hosni Mubarak of Egypt ( Arab Spring casualty) and the latest casualty of Sudan protests and ICC candidate Omar al- Bashir. It may also lead to involuntary exile where one dies of stress related illnesses like  Mobutu Seseseko of DRC who died in Morroco soon after he was discarded through a coup. Another good example being Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa's Cde and political mentor Robert Mugabe who was placed under permanent house arrest after the Zimbabwe 2017 coup.

 Is Mnangagwa prepared to swallow his own bitter pill? The illegalization and clamping down of MDC Alliance protests expose a very insecure and paranoid Mnangagwa. There are tangible reasons for one to be unsettled, uprisings of this nature also have a tendency of degenerating into military coup or civil war, all which do not favour despots. They can split countries too as Yemeni was divided into two and Libya and four countries. In Zimbabwe there are many political prontagonst who eye such an event with great interest, talk of G40, The weevils, the army and Matabeleland Liberation Movements. One mistake Zimbabwe meet its demise.

But the question is, until when will Mnangagwa live in fear of his own people, his own police, his own army and fellow politicians? Surely something will give.

Enter Matabeleland aka Mthwakazi.

Unfortunately for poor Matabeles, no Zimbabwe election, military coup, or most dramatic protest will deliver independence for them.

Matabeles can vote in the Zimbabwe elections, support any military coup d'etat by any Zimbabwean military leader or run in the forefront of all protests but at the end of it all, they would find themselves in the middle of nowhere. Shonas will shift back to their old ways of abusing their majority advantage to discriminate, dominate or even kill Matabeles.  Matabeles will find themselves stuck with the new or old Shona supremacist government that will continue to oppress, demonize and humiliate them as this gives them pleasure. No Shona will ever rule Matabeles well. Matabeles must govern themselves.

On Sunday 18 August MLO representatives attended an emergency meeting held at Jubert Park in SA, in solidarity with Chief Khayisa of Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland who is locked in Khami Prison based on trumped up charges.

We maintained a silent but very observant and effective presence, the events were not disappointing. There was a show of unity, unwavering solidarity and comradeship among Matabeles of all walks of life.

Over 10 speakers dominated by young people between the ages of 19 and 42 spoke with one powerful voice. They demanded unity of purpose among all Matabeleland Liberation Organization.

Publicly so and fearlessly, they declared that they are tired of being ruled by the oppressive government of Zimbabwe and stated that they are now prepared to  liberate themselves through whatever means possible, even if the situation demanded that they take up arms of war.

As MLO we heard their calls that were so loud and so clear.

We are happy and know that when the youth of Matabeleland speak out and demand action, only a fool will not listen.

By the look of things it is not too long before Zimbabwe catches fire.

Abanye kukhona okugida kubalunguza.

Lukhulu Luyeza!

Izenzo kungemazwi!

Israel Dube
MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

Source - Israel Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

47 mins ago | 156 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

48 mins ago | 213 Views

The science of winning by-elections

49 mins ago | 68 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

50 mins ago | 78 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

51 mins ago | 129 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

51 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 93 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5972 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12402 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18028 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4713 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days