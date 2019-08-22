Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MRP members summoned by police

22 Aug 2019 at 12:01hrs | Views
Two MRP members Cde Marshall Sibanda and Cde Luckson Maphosa have been summoned by police over the foiled ZANU PF v MDC demonstrations. We are yet not sure of the link between our Cdes and the said demo. Though we suspect that it's in fact about the brief skirmishes between the public and the police soon after Magistrate Gladmore Mushore's suspicious judgement against the Chief.

We condemn such kind of intimidation tactics against our people by state security, how do you link Bulwayo's public anger to MRP, do we hold monopoly of anger against government or against biased judgements? *ASIFUNI BUMBULU LA* The two were not there when the said skirmishes erupted.

Meanwhile MRP members Marshall Sibanda, Nkosinathi Ncube, Luckson Maphosa, Rodney Ncube, Mthabisi Ncube, Mqondisi Sibanda, Thembinkosi Mfulongashi Mpofu, Iphithule Bazooka Malahleka, Killian Masuku,  Nkomo and Sithembakuye Nyoni, the only female lady who took part in the demonstration. Who were represented by Dumisani Dube of Abemmeli Lawyers Human rights Network, at Tregold Magistrates court were yesterday acquitted of any wrong doing over the Rainbow hotel jobs protest. Bulawayo Magistrate Lizwe Jamela found the state's case weak against our Cdes.

Cde Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo writing in his personal capacity.

Source - Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pastor defrauds congregants

47 mins ago | 153 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

47 mins ago | 211 Views

The science of winning by-elections

48 mins ago | 68 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

50 mins ago | 77 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

50 mins ago | 127 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

51 mins ago | 26 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

1 hr ago | 92 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

How to think in Dark Times

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 584 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Austerity ends in 2019,' says Muthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa's latest bid to arrest price distortions

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

'The path had to be set for Mugabe'

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's no to GMOs, position unchanged

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

US Tendai Biti to take over from Chamisa ahead of 2023 polls?

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

SMM to resume asbestos exports

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe begins grain imports

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

When Excellencies grace Chitungwiza shebeen

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe's re-engagement bearing fruits

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on a roll

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Muchinguri, Mathema, army, police hit with fresh $3,5 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid on course

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

14 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Mnangagwa's former advisor speaks out

14 hrs ago | 5972 Views

Zanu-PF aims to retain Mangwe Constituency

14 hrs ago | 1259 Views

George Charamba opens up on General Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 12396 Views

'Mnangagwa's aides not keen to depart from the past'

17 hrs ago | 3805 Views

Mapeza outwits Pasuwa

17 hrs ago | 2814 Views

PSL results

17 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Whats would Mnangagwa get in abducting Gonyeti?

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Malawi court bans planned airport, border protests

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Coltart still detained

18 hrs ago | 2443 Views

Sick General Chiwenga returns home?

18 hrs ago | 18026 Views

Zimbabweans ignorant - Trevor Ncube

19 hrs ago | 4713 Views

Chamisa visits jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 6218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days