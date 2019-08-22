MRP members summoned by police

Opinion / Columnist

Cde Mbonisi Solomon Gumbo writing in his personal capacity.

Two MRP members Cde Marshall Sibanda and Cde Luckson Maphosa have been summoned by police over the foiled ZANU PF v MDC demonstrations. We are yet not sure of the link between our Cdes and the said demo. Though we suspect that it's in fact about the brief skirmishes between the public and the police soon after Magistrate Gladmore Mushore's suspicious judgement against the Chief.We condemn such kind of intimidation tactics against our people by state security, how do you link Bulwayo's public anger to MRP, do we hold monopoly of anger against government or against biased judgements? *ASIFUNI BUMBULU LA* The two were not there when the said skirmishes erupted.Meanwhile MRP members Marshall Sibanda, Nkosinathi Ncube, Luckson Maphosa, Rodney Ncube, Mthabisi Ncube, Mqondisi Sibanda, Thembinkosi Mfulongashi Mpofu, Iphithule Bazooka Malahleka, Killian Masuku, Nkomo and Sithembakuye Nyoni, the only female lady who took part in the demonstration. Who were represented by Dumisani Dube of Abemmeli Lawyers Human rights Network, at Tregold Magistrates court were yesterday acquitted of any wrong doing over the Rainbow hotel jobs protest. Bulawayo Magistrate Lizwe Jamela found the state's case weak against our Cdes.