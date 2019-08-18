'Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy' said Gutu - nonsense, when did the metamorphose happen

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is in this political mess because the country has had the great misfortune of having more than its fair share of corrupt and incompetent leaders in both sides of the political divide. During the fight to end white colonial exploitation and oppression, one of the rallying calls amongst the blacks was "One man, one vote!" Everyone understood this meant giving everyone a meaningful say in the governance of the country.Long before Zimbabwe attained her independence black nationalist leaders like Mugabe and his cronies want absolute power for themselves and immediately set out to disregard the "One man, one vote!" promise to the populous. It is shocking just how easily corruptible Zanu-PF members and supporters alike were; they ditched "One man, one vote!" because Mugabe them a share of the absolute power and all the influence and wealth it brings.Little did these members and supporters know that it was not only the ordinary Zimbabweans who would lose a meaningful say in the governance of the country, they too would lose a meaningful say in the governance of the country and the party Zanu-PF. The country has never had free, fair and credible elections and so too has Zanu-PF.And so, when the country’s economy started to cough blood because of Zanu-PF mismanagement and corruption the ordinary Zimbabweans could not do anything to stop the rot because they had no meaningful say in the governance of the country. Zanu-PF ordinary members too started to feel the ill-effects of the Zanu-PF misrule but they too could not stop the rot.In a country ruled by a de facto one-party dictatorship the opposition parties would be united one issue above all else, the need to dismantle the one-party dictatorship and restore the people’s freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country. Sadly. Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are so corrupt and incompetent they do not know what they stand for!"In a multi-party democracy, the minority shall have their say whilst the majority shall have their way!" twittered Obert Gutu, he is the Vice President of MDC-T, led by Mrs Thokozani Khupe.Mr Gutu, are you telling us that Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy and last year’s elections were free, fair and credible and the majority had their meaningful?The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb to elect you and your fellow MDC friends, in all the different factions, on the promise you would deliver the democratic changes, as your party name implies, the nation was dying for. You now telling us that Zimbabwe is a multi-party democracy. Just when did this political transformation take place?President Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF cronies rigged last year’s elections confirming that Zimbabwe is still a de facto one-party dictatorship ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs.Zimbabwe’s economic recovery depends on the nation implementing the reforms to dismantle the dictatorship and end this curse of rigged elections. If we are to successful push for the implementing of reforms, we must agree last year’s elections were rigged! Mnangagwa is stubbornly insisting the elections were free, fair and credible and corrupt and incompetent opposition leaders like Obert Gutu are encouraging him.MDC leaders sold-out big time during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when they failed to implement even one democratic reform. By participating in last year’s elections Zimbabwe’s opposition politicians gave the whole flawed and illegal process some modicum of credibility at the very time when we should stand as one in declaring Mnangagwa and this Zanu-PF dictatorship illegitimate. Our corrupt and incompetent opposition are not helping to end the de facto one-party dictatorship but are doing the opposite by pretending Zimbabwe is now a multi-party democracy.