He taught us to listen, not simply hear

Opinion / Columnist

Murisa Village in Chiweshe, Mash. Central was plunged into great mourning after the passing on of Morris Murisa, a grandfather, father, bee farmer, unifier and fountain of wisdom. He was 'literally a walking book' on family history, migration and lineage.The - all in one man was 'promoted to glory' recently at Howard Mission Hospital and buried at his home, Chipa Farm in Matepatepa farming area. His bee farming projects 'sweetened' the area, that was the man. Relatives and friends, neighbours and attention seekers all converged at Murisa homestead for a befitting send-off to a family Patriarch and great farmer.Special mention goes to The Salvation Army Major (his name got drowned in tears) who presided over the burial and the family daughter-in-law who cared for her father-in-law when life was slowly ebbing out of him.In case I forget, must repeat for emphasis, roads or tracks there must be 'friends of motor mechanics', for more repair jobs and exaggerated repair bills. The passageways are a form of sanctions, do something about it.Burial took place on Saturday 24/08/19, we thank you all who made our bereavement manageable and a lesson to many. On another disturbing note, Chipa Farm community are hard working tobacco farmers earning the nation the much needed slippery forex but the roads are very pathetic and not user friendly.You need an 'amphibious Honda Fit' to get there and one must make a will before leaving home. I appeal to the provincial authorities to repair Matepatepa Road that links Chipa Farm with Bindura town and make Chaona-Chipa Road trafficable.How can we look after the tobacco and forget about the farmers? On a lighter note, where people gather, gossip and rumour thrive. In the village they think beer belly is a sign of opulence and affluence, what hogwash?No wonder the Almighty God said my people 'die of ignorance'. Praise be to God.Go well my brother, meet you at the Pearl Gates.Thomas Tondorindo Murisa. Chinehasha.