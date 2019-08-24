Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

Congratulations, His Excellency The President Of The Republic Of Zimbabwe, and The First Secretary and President of ZANU PF, CDE.E.D MNANGAGWAThe ZANU PF Politburo, Central Committee and the entire membership extends hearty Congratulations to His Excellency, President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for the rectitude bestowed upon him and the great people of Zimbabwe to the Chairmanship of SADC Organ On Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. It is with no doubt that the assumption by Zimbabwe of this position shall steer greater advancement towards consolidation of regional peace and stability.The ZANU PF Party salutes with great pride and humility the SADC leadership through the incoming chair, President of Tanzania Dr John Magufuli for standing shoulder to shoulder with Zimbabwe in the face of adversity from hostile forces and calling for the immediate removal of western imposed "evil" sanctions on Zimbabwe.The gesture also demonstrates the further strengthening of regional ties under the engagement and re-engagement thrust being pursued by ZANU PF under the stewardship of His Excellency, President E.D Mnangagwa.We Congratulate You, Your Excellency, Sir.