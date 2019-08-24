NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

Opinion / Columnist

Whilst the NSSA saga rages on what's on the table for the poor NSSA pensioners? Is this not the opportune time for damage control by way of increasing the monthly payouts?Events in the past few months have proved beyond reasonable doubt that NSSA is a 'very liquid' entity that can afford paying the pensioners a decent monthly stipend.What with some gurus building manor houses and buying properties abroad whilst the pensioners are literally 'picking ants with their mouths' because of poverty.Any firm or company having cash-flow problems would dash to NSSA for easy funds, now we are here. What are you doing for the pensioners who have been taken down the garden path for a long time?The pensioners that some claim to care about so much yet there is nothing to show for it.Any excuse now is a hard sell, the elderly need assistance now.Give them a living payout, promises remain just that, promises. Basic food and medication is out of reach, old people need care and healthy food since many are under the weather.NSSA funds were abused left, right and centre whilst the major stake holders fed on crumbs. Its not only wrong but a sin as well, look after the elders.They worked, contributed towards retirement and must now sit back, relax and wait for God in peace. Leaving them winching, groaning and crying will not beckon good tidings.Tondorindo. Chinehasha.