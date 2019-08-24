Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

Opinion / Columnist

THE dismissal as falsehoods by a local non-governmental organisation some reports of abductions of civil society and opposition members allegedly by State security agents all but confirms a sinister agenda by some enemies of Zimbabwe to taint the country's image.The allegations which have been peddled mostly by the opposition MDC Alliance, its surrogate organisations and some Western embassies come at a time when concerted efforts are being made by the same groups to unleash violent demonstrations that seek to unseat the Government.The reports became rife last week after the police issued prohibition orders against planned MDC Alliance demonstrations countrywide after establishing, through intelligence, that the protests were going to be violent.After the blocking of the violent demonstrations, it would turn out, the MDC Alliance and its handlers resorted to new tactics of creating stories of alleged abductions of their members and members of civil society, allegations that some Western embassies went on to spread without bothering to check whether or not they were true.This is on top of fresh attempts by, in particular, the United States to meddle in the politics of Zimbabwe by literally wining and dining with the opposition as they strategise around effecting an illegal regime change agenda.Even in the run up to the demonstrations, some party officials like MDC Alliance national youth chairperson, Mr Obey Sithole, claimed that a group of armed men driving unmarked vehicles tried to seize him after taking part in a programme by Zimpapers Television Network and the Voice of America on July 31, allegations that have since been dismissed as untrue.The agenda of the MDC Alliance is clear, that they want to play victim so that they convince "donors" to once again open their purses and fund their programmes as the Western embassies "testify" to their stage managed victimhood to "State repression."The claims by the MDC Alliance and the embassies of alleged abductions have been bought by a few unsuspecting individuals hence the importance of the dismissal of the reports by National Peace Trust (NPT) led by the former co-Minister of State for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration during the inclusive Government and founding member of the MDC, Mrs Sekai Holland.Mrs Holland, NPT board of trustees chairperson, said it was critical for diplomats in the country to first verify abduction claims before circulating messages on social media."The National Peace Trust notes with concern statements coming from some quarters of the diplomatic community, civil society and political players on the situation in Zimbabwe," said Mrs Holland in a statement on Monday."Some of these statements border on falsehoods, misinformation and outright malice and have the potential to further derail current fragile multiple peace building initiatives in Zimbabwe, a new and healthy feature which the NPT treasure, after the 52 years of Zimbabweans fear of one another and the painful silence our society has endured," said Mrs Holland."Zimbabweans need to take advantage of the new spirit ushered in by the 2nd Republic to call for peace and to open new spaces for conversations."Mrs Holland said the NPT - which mainstreams peace with justice, reconciliation and healing in inclusive grassroots sustainable development programmes focusing on children, women, youths, the marginalised and vulnerable - implored parties to refrain from circulating unverified information.She said while the NPT had not investigated all cases of abduction, the incidents involving the abduction of two opposition activists in Mufakose had been "reported out of context"."The same has been with the situation involving the youth leader of a political party at the end of the final discussion programme hosted by the Zimbabwe Council of Churches and broadcast jointly by the Zimpapers Television Network and the Voice of America on July 31, 2019," said Mrs Holland."These two events have drawn unjustified widespread condemnation. Clearly, organisations involved in communicating these incidents have not bothered to investigate."It is clear therefore that the strategy behind the abduction and torture claims is to try and derail the country's re-engagement drive which will help boost Zimbabwe's economy and in the process take away the little relevance of the opposition and on the other hand defeat decades old attempts by the United States to manipulate and influence the politics of Zimbabwe.The country will continue to re-engage to position itself in the globe for the benefit of its people but never at the expense of its sacred right to self determination, a principle clearly expressed by the Minister of Foreign affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo in a no-holds-barred meeting last week with diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe."You may all have your personal likes or dislikes: you may have friends and acquaintances across the broad spectrum of Zimbabwean politics. Indeed, as diplomats, it is to be expected and it is perfectly acceptable that you should engage all players across that spectrum and gain as full as possible an understanding of this country and its robust socio-political and economic dynamic. Nothing is wrong with that," said Minister Moyo."But when any accredited representative allows themselves to become actively engaged in or associated with that political dynamic; and is sucked into the crude machinations which, today, constitute opposition politics in Zimbabwe, then, Excellencies, we do take offence and we do take exception," he said."Your Governments, Excellencies, are quick to condemn us for any breach of law or for any failure to uphold the rule of law. But you are silent when opposition formations blatantly disregard the law, defy the High Court and repeatedly threaten to overthrow the elected Government of the day through violent protests and the promotion of chaos and anarchy. . ."Again, Excellencies, your silence at this stated determination - to undermine democracy in Zimbabwe, to overthrow the Government and plunge the country into chaos - is deeply concerning."What is apparent is that Zimbabwe is under attack from the opposition and its friendly embassies bent on frustrating efforts towards the turnaround of the country for selfish and narrow interests.With many years of experience on the conduct of the opposition and its sponsors, it is the duty of all progressive Zimbabweans to support the positive steps the Government is making towards taking the country to prosperity and refuse to be held at ransom by power-hungry elements.