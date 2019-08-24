Latest News Editor's Choice


ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

Earphones in place, unkempt hair and in tight dropped jeans, the young man shakes his head as if stung by an African bee.

ZBC Mbare studious are on air beaming 'Dzatakakusarudzirai, no wonder the magical footwork and shaking by the young man, he is listening to the radio from his cheap mobile phone.

ZBC Licencing Authority do not go after him, courtesy of flimsy laws and corporate benevolence. A single mother of one, widowed soon after marriage has only her toddler daughter and an old 'Shiriko' transistor radio for company.

Noone from the area wants to marry her since they do not know 'what killed the youthful hubby', talk of being careful.

When ZBC Radio Licencing inspectors knock at her door she must quickly switch off the crackling old radio and tuck it under her skirt. She can not afford to pay for the radio licence, let alone part with it.

The law is indeed at times a 'donkey', those with FM radio apps receive broadcasts including news bulletins for free.

The poor widow using a hand-me-down Shiriko must buy a radio licence. Even the retired police officer who drives an old jalopy that sounds asthmatic must buy a radio licence for his ever hissing car radio.

Most mobile phones have the FM radio app making broadcasts available to users all day.

Home and car radios are rarely in use. A relook at radio licencing may bring up something fair to all.

Happy listening.

Thomas Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Murisa
Most Popular In 7 Days