Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

Opinion / Columnist

Enos Denhere is a Journalist and Social Entrepreneur. App /Call +263773894975 Email enosdenhere@gmail.com

Life is in your hands. There is something amazing about nature . A Lion and Shark never went to hunting school but they are professional hunters.A lion can't hunt in the ocean but is the expert of hunting in the jungle while the Shark express i'ts skills of hunting in the ocean . What differs are territories. All of them are amazing hunters in there domain of survival. The shark is never envy of a lion because it's lifestyle settings/adaptation wasn't mean't for jungle but only for ocean.We are called in different ways. Never be envy because of the progress of other people. Discover the lion in you and master it so you can survive in the jungle. Don't be a copycat but be original in whatever you are doing.The Lions work as a group and use intelligent hunting tactics to catch prey which they would not be able to catch alone as they are faster than them. You need also to collaborate with other people who share the same vision with you for quick results. You can't be sole ranger if you want indefinite answer.Lions have terrific night vision.They are 6 times more sensitive to light than humans. This gives them a distinct advantage over some prey species when hunting at night.You need be alert in whatever you are doing.The highly developed senses are the most important anatomic structures of sharks. Be sensitive in whatever you want to do before making any step.Utilize the God given gifts in you . The snail is proud of it's statue and speed .The snail is never envy of the speed of a cheetah. Love who you are and this will help to make it in life.Keep on pushing . Never give up . Life is all about what you are planning on it.Fight a good fight of faith.Never envy on other people but work on skills to make it in life.