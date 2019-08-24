Opinion / Columnist

"The pain she carries in heart is known to her alone, it's her secret pain. Being a woman is not easy and had never been. She brings to life another life battling and dealing with an unbearable pains. But once she holds that baby in her hands nobodies cares anymore about the pains she endured. Every memory of those pains remains her mystery, her secret pain. That's how life teaches her to keep her pains a secret. Just to keep others; well, warm, hopeful and strengthened!""A woman works hard to ensure that her children feed well, despite how tired an exhausted she can be. She keeps her pain a secret, so that her children may see the strength in her eyes not the pain. Keeping her pain away from them comes natural. Her lesson to her home is to teach them never to allow pain to suppress strength. She inspires her children never to quit on their dreams and to do better than her. To never complain but endure every circumstance with a combination of hope and hardwork, a good woman wants her children to hear about pain, but to have no portion in it. She protects her own!""It is her faith and hope that keeps us together, she turns a house into a home. She brings laghter and joy into our hearts. But inside she is scattered for no one really knows her secret pain. Her countless sacrifices, just to give a better life without any expectations, without wanting it back. She says in her hearts, once I'm done, I shall rest in God's arms. She always finish what she started.""She hides her pain not for some days but everyday. So that everyday may be a new day to those who draw strength from her. She cries secretly for rest, help and provision. But who cares, who sees, everyone thinks she has supernatural powers, my mother, my sister, my wife is so strong we say. We miss their secret pain, their daily struggles, we miss the tears that shed in their hearts. The pain is invisible to us but a reality to them, their secret pain. Their selfless efforts.""Let's all make sure we look deep into her eyes, and discover the secret pain. And start helping her and loving her unconditional. Hold her hand and make her fell safe and secured. Appreciate and treasure her sacrifices. Meet her half way if she means the world to you. Let's love our mothers, sisters and wives. Let's give back to them the joy of life. Let's all pray to God to shower them with women's month heavenly blessing. They deserve to be celebrated everyday."Happy women's month South Africa, your selfless sacrifices won't be forgotten. Our nation patiently awaits for a Madam President. For a woman's heart will unite us better. I love you all and Stay blessed!