Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Her secret pain!!!

33 secs ago | Views
"The pain she carries in heart is known to her alone, it's her secret pain. Being a woman is not easy and had never been. She brings to life another life battling and dealing with an unbearable pains. But once she holds that baby in her hands nobodies cares anymore about the pains she endured. Every memory of those pains remains her mystery, her secret pain. That's how life teaches her to keep her pains a secret. Just to keep others; well, warm, hopeful and strengthened!"

"A woman works hard to ensure that her children feed well, despite how tired an exhausted she can be. She keeps her pain a secret, so that her children may see the strength in her eyes not the pain. Keeping her pain away from them comes natural. Her lesson to her home is to teach them never to allow pain to suppress strength. She inspires her children never to quit on their dreams and to do better than her. To never complain but endure every circumstance with a combination of hope and hardwork, a good woman wants her children to hear about pain, but to have no portion in it. She protects her own!"

"It is her faith and hope that keeps us together, she turns a house into a home. She brings laghter and joy into our hearts. But inside she is scattered for no one really knows her secret pain. Her countless sacrifices, just to give a better life without any expectations, without wanting it back. She says in her hearts, once I'm done, I shall rest in God's arms. She always finish what she started."

"She hides her pain not for some days but everyday. So that everyday may be a new day to those who draw strength from her. She cries secretly for rest, help and provision. But who cares, who sees, everyone thinks she has supernatural powers, my mother, my sister, my wife is so strong we say. We miss their secret pain, their daily struggles, we miss the tears that shed in their hearts. The pain is invisible to us but a reality to them, their secret pain. Their selfless efforts."

"Let's all make sure we look deep into her eyes, and discover the secret pain. And start helping her and loving her unconditional. Hold her hand and make her fell safe and secured. Appreciate and treasure her sacrifices. Meet her half way if she means the world to you. Let's love our mothers, sisters and wives. Let's give back to them the joy of life. Let's all pray to God to shower them with women's month heavenly blessing. They deserve to be celebrated everyday."

Happy women's month South Africa, your selfless sacrifices won't be forgotten. Our nation patiently awaits for a Madam President. For a woman's heart will unite us better. I love you all and Stay blessed!

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Eric Shikobela
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

25 mins ago | 44 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

27 mins ago | 54 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

30 mins ago | 470 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

3 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

3 hrs ago | 4397 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 5382 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

5 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

5 hrs ago | 2986 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

6 hrs ago | 3309 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

6 hrs ago | 5811 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

6 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

6 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

6 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

6 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

6 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

6 hrs ago | 737 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

6 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

6 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

7 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

7 hrs ago | 4211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days