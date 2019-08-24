Latest News Editor's Choice


'I'm positively impacting Zim's development' Gutu insist ' are you, 'many were called but few were chosen'

"I have got absolutely no apology to make to anyone for loving my country, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is currently facing serious political & socio-economic challenges but these challenges aren't insurmountable. It's my patriotic calling to positively impact on my country's development," twittered Obert Gutu.

Actually, you Mr Obert Gutu and your fellow political leaders on both sides of the political divide owe the people of Zimbabwe an apology and a hell lot more! You are right, "Zimbabwe is currently facing serious political & socio-economic challenges!" Most of these challenges are man-made, deliberate, calculated and born out of selfish greed; surely those guilty of such evil owe the nation an apology.

Before independence and for the first 20 years after independence Zimbabwe produced enough food to feed her people with plenty left over to be the breadbasket of Southern Africa. The country also earned a fortune selling cash crops like tobacco and cut flowers. All this changed at the turn of the century when Robert Mugabe started to seize mainly white-own farms to give to his cronies and party loyalist mainly to bolster his party's sinking political popularity. Agricultural production plummeted and so too did the national economy.

Ever since the farm seizures, more often than not, Zimbabwe has failed to produce enough to feed her own people and had to rely on imported food aid. In the day and age when mankind ingenuity has turned deserts into green pastures and blooming orchards; we, living in a country that is for all practical purposes the Garden of Eden, are starving! Such is the damning testimonial of Zimbabwe's failed Zanu" leadership!

Credit where credit is due, by the late 1990s many Zimbabweans finally came to the conclusion that Robert Mugabe and his Zanu" thugs were dragging the nation deeper and deeper into economic hell-on-earth. The people had failed to remove Zanu" from office because the regime rigged the elections. What the nation needed was to implement democratic reforms designed to dismantle the de facto one-party state and to stop Zanu" rigging elections.

The people risked life and limb to elect Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends including the unapologetic Obert Gutut into power on the promise the party will implement the democratic changes the country was dying for. MDC had their best opportunities ever to implement the reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Sadly, MDC leaders sold-out and failed to implement even one reform.

It is now clear that MDC leaders have since forgotten the need for reforms and free, fair and credible elections as the basis for good governance. These leaders have been participating in elections knowing that Zanu" would rig them. They also knew that Zanu" would give away a few gravy-train seats to entice the opposition to participated; it was these the opposition politicians have been after.

The failure to stop Zanu" rigging elections all these last 39 years is the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic and political mess.

The country is facing serious economic meltdown and that has not stopped you, President Mnangagwa and president Mugabe before him and many others, drumming your chest like a silver-back gorilla and boast about the development you brought.

Zimbabwe is still groaning under the corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and tyrannical Zanu" dictatorship. You, Mr Obert Gutu, insist Zimbabwe is a "multi-party democracy" to ingratiate yourself to the dictatorship.

"It's my patriotic calling to positively impact on my country's development!" For every step forward you achieved, you dragged the nation twenty or more steps backward.

As for apologising, you do not have the intellect to comprehend the enormity of your betray of the nation by failing to implement even one reform during the GNU. How can you apologise for something you have, even now with the benefit of hindsight,  failed to comprehend!

"But when the king came in to look at the guests, he saw there a man who had no wedding garment. And he said to him, ‘Friend, how did you get in here without a wedding garment?' And he was speechless. Then the king said to the attendants, ‘Bind him hand and foot and cast him into the outer darkness. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.' For many are called, but few are chosen." Matthew 22:11 to 14.

