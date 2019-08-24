Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Introducing a new currency was Zimbabwe's only viable option

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe, the country I serve as finance minister, has been in the news for restricting the use of the US dollar and other international currencies as legal tender. Why would we want to return to our own currency, given such recent, home-made, experience of monetary turmoil?

The answer can be found in our recent history. Following hyperinflation at the close of 2009, and to stem the instability produced by bad governance and fiscal ill-discipline, a mixture of other nations' bills - the US dollar, British pound, South African rand, the euro, the Chinese renminbi and the Botswanan pula - became Zimbabwe's medium of exchange in place of the Zimbabwean dollar.

But while this curtailed household prices - its primary purpose - today it is outdated. It is overlooked that this was a tourniquet, not a cure.

Dollarisation has acted as a break on Zimbabwe's economic development as we are a country reliant on exports. The strong dollar stifled our competitiveness. Without our own currency, we have had no control of monetary policy. We have had no mechanism to stimulate economic activity — not exports, nor foreign direct investment - or to deal with downturns in international markets. That is why the government must introduce its own new, and permanent, fiat currency.

To be clear, at this time, in this year, any and every responsible Zimbabwean government would be doing the same as we are today. This is not a “political” decision, therefore, but simple economic and geopolitical necessity. Zimbabwe's recovery will still depend on export-led growth. Had the opposition been in office, they too would now be introducing a new currency - just the same - despite their present protestations to the contrary.

As the former chief economist at the African Development Bank, I have witnessed the results of currency volatility across many contexts. I have seen what works — and the reverse. And that is why, in June of this year, the government made the RTGS - a quasi-currency that will act as a bridge to the introduction of a sovereign currency later this year - the sole legal tender in Zimbabwe.

Dollar strength

To an outsider, it may seem puzzling that the government chose to implement this now. Plenty of foreign exchange is required to stabilise the introduction of a new currency and leaven its inevitable inflation. Zimbabwe's reserves could not be described as abundant.

Yet, with the US dollar strengthening over the years against the currencies of Zimbabwe's major trading partners, exports were continually losing competitiveness. A fresh tranche of foreign exchange in the required volume and timeframe was improbable.

Sooner or later, the current administration knew it would have to introduce a new, national currency. Prevarication would only place Zimbabwe in a weaker position. It was a choice between short-term turbulence now or far greater anguish later.

The compromised position Zimbabwe found itself in would always mean there would be some damage - though it will presage a revival. With a weaker currency, exports will gain in competitiveness, bringing much-needed foreign exchange to counteract the inflationary pressures the nation is currently experiencing.

There is also an imperative to develop a market for Treasury bills and long-dated bonds and create a yield curve. A monetary policy committee will be appointed soon to buttress monetary policy conduct.

The Zimbabwe dollar, comprising RTGS and bond notes, is now the designated sole legal tender in Zimbabwe - pending the rollout of a fiat currency later in the year. Initially, the government introduced it alongside the other currencies, with the intention of it becoming the main currency of exchange in place of the dollar, which would primarily be used as a reserve of value.

Forceful change

The theory was not borne out in reality. Every day, the RTGS was shedding one percent of its value against the dollar, hampering its transition to the primary currency of domestic exchange.

Change had to be driven more forcefully: it was clear the RTGS had to be designated the sole legal tender. Admittedly, the government did not manage this without fault. The implementation was too indiscriminate, with international and export facing companies under its purview, causing disruption to the flow of business.

The government has recognised this was wrong and rectified it. International facing companies can again trade in foreign exchange. Only to carry out transactions in the domestic market they must first convert into RTGS dollars.

For the moment, it is causing some economic turbulence - something no serious government would wish to be the result of their policy. But this was always to be expected. There is no way to fully avoid it. And a commitment to better their citizen's future requires the same government to make sometimes difficult choices.

Zimbabwe was once the exporting breadbasket of Africa. Now, its balance of payments is negative. But with control of our currency, we can reclaim the best parts of our past - and resume our place in the world economy as an export-led nation in the near future.

Mthuli Ncube is Zimbabwe's minister for finance and economic development and a visiting professor at the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford. He was formerly chief economist and vice-president of the African Development Bank.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Prof Mthuli Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nakamba in Marvelous Villa debut

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa says rule of law applies to all

1 hr ago | 265 Views

Man killed in fight for girlfriend

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Khupe-Auxillia Mnangagwa fight fake news

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Five Mthwakazi activists arrested at Chief Ndiweni hearing

4 hrs ago | 2251 Views

'Abductions staged by white people' War veterans reveal

5 hrs ago | 2188 Views

It must be compulsory for Zimbabwe MPs to attend all Parliament sessions: No walk out

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga 'reappears'

5 hrs ago | 7948 Views

Zimnat social media followers win trip to Capetown marathon

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni freed

5 hrs ago | 8111 Views

Government congratulates civil servants for accepting USD$100 salaries

6 hrs ago | 4756 Views

Steve Harvey blown away by majestic Victoria Falls

7 hrs ago | 6420 Views

Brutalised MDC official a 'prostitute'?

7 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Chief Ndiweni's fate to be determined at 2 PM

7 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Trump's government not happy with Mnanagwa

8 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Biti, the new US ally, wither away Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 5915 Views

Tearing down barriers for the growth of African rural e-commerce

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks set for 2 September in South Africa

10 hrs ago | 17240 Views

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

12 hrs ago | 3273 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3730 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

12 hrs ago | 2576 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

12 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

12 hrs ago | 580 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3443 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

12 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

12 hrs ago | 2407 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

12 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

12 hrs ago | 1984 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

12 hrs ago | 783 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

Carnage in Warriors

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

12 hrs ago | 209 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

12 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

12 hrs ago | 185 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

12 hrs ago | 348 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days