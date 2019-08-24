Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Time for serious legal action against ZESA

1 min ago | Views
Tendai Ruben Mbofana
As the constant, but greatly debilitating, power outages continue to torment the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans - who are already at the mercy of an unprecedented economic turmoil in 10 years - with seeming unrelenting tenacity, the time is long overdue for the people to take legal action against the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) for compensation over reneged contractual obligations, damaged goods and food stuff, and lost business due to lack of electricity.

The people of Zimbabwe have, for time immemorial, had the unflattering label of being "weak, passive and docile" - much to their unfortunate frequent undoing - but, the time has come for them to finally reject being taken advantage of, and being regarded as fools.

ZESA is contractually bound to supply uninterrupted electricity to its paying customers, and there should never be permitted any excuses as to their failure in its fulfillment.

If, for instance, someone paid me for a service to be delivered, it is my contractual obligation to fulfill that without fail. It would never - and should never - be acceptable for me to then constantly give excuses for my failure to do so. If I found it acceptable to receive the payment, this obliges me to ensure that I have put in place all necessary measures to ensure that the service will be delivered without fail and flawlessly.

The same aptly applies to ZESA.

Whenever, the electricity authority accepts payment to provide its consumers with electricity, there should never be any excuses for its failure in this regard.

As such, flimsy stories of low water levels in Kariba Dam (which supplies hydroelectric power), dilapidated machinery at its thermal power stations, and a huge debt bill owed to foreign power utilities, should never be accepted as viable.

As the power utility that would have received the consumers' payments, ZESA should have made sure that it had preemptively put in place adequate measures to ensure that they would be able to deliver their contractual obligations. No excuses.

For starters, who did not know - as early as mid-last year - that the 2018/19 rainy season would be below average? What did ZESA put in place as contingency measures? In fact, any organization operating according to global best practices would have had such contingency plans in place years before any drought - especially considering that ZESA heavily relies on hydroelectric power generation.

Secondly, why did the electricity utility not upgrade its outdated and possibly unsalvageable thermal power generation machinery years ago?

Thirdly, why were they not paying back their debt owed to foreign power utilities, such as Eskom of South Africa, and Cahora Bassa of Mozambique?

The issue of lack of finances does not hold any water at all. One thing is well known and well acknowledged - ZESA is itself owed over a billion dollars by local consumers for over a decade - thus, why have they not been seriously following up on these for the past years?

Therefore, ZESA has no leg to stand on as far as it not having sufficient funds to ensure that it adequately meets contractual obligations to its paying consumers by ensuring uninterrupted power supplies.

They could have so easily taken legal action to recover most, if not all, of the outstanding debt owed to them - if they had the will. With the over a billion dollars in their pockets, ZESA would have been able to upgrade its dilapidated machinery, constructed completely new power stations, and paid off its own debt to Eskom and Cahora Bassa.

With the zealousness in which we witnessed ZESA disconnecting electricity supplies to households of those owing it paltry amounts, in the year preceding the introduction of pre-paid meters - even taking away circuit breakers - what stopped them from applying the same zeal against the 'big fish' to recoup the billions of dollars?

However, what we have witnessed over the past years, especially after the introduction of pre-paid meters, were reports of the high salaries earned by ZESA employees, the buying of numerous company vehicles, renovation of offices - yet, absolutely nothing in the arena of improving service delivery to paying consumers.

Additionally, the recently released Auditor General's report signals rampart corruption at the power utility, as vast amounts of money were misappropriated or unaccounted for.

ZESA can no longer get away with incompetence with impunity. They should stop acting as if they are doing us a grand favor by supplying us with electricity. No, not at all!

ZESA has a contractual obligation to supply its paying consumers with uninterrupted power supply without fail. The intermittent power outages we are currently enduring can never be excused, as these are purely to be blamed squarely on ZESA's incompetence and corruption.

As such, legal action should now be taken against the power utility to compensate for lost business, damaged goods and perishable food stuff, and the inconvenience caused.

This is the time for Zimbabweans to finally show some backbone, and refuse to be taken for granted any longer. ZESA owes us...and they owe us big time!

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. He can be contacted on zimjustice@gmail.com, or call/WhatsApp: +263733399640, or CALLS ONLY: +263715667700.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo

26 mins ago | 633 Views

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

3 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

3 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 2220 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

3 hrs ago | 1443 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

3 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

3 hrs ago | 1044 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Basic commodity prices up

3 hrs ago | 569 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Foreign missions told stick to their mandate

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Honour Zesa debt, Chasi tells councils

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zacc speaks about Mphoko's arrest

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Robbers tie guards to tree, steal generator

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Dembare survive late scare

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

War vets vow to go back to the bush to defend Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zacc recovers $10m from looters

4 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days