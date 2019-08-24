Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Powerful political enemies out to finish Magaya

1 hr ago | Views
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries found and preacher Walter Magaya is a household name in Zimbabwe.  Magaya commands crowds that would make any politician jealous and envious of the preacher. Walter Magaya's crowds flock to him voluntarily without persuasion or coercion unlike political crowds who need motivation and persuasion to attend a rally. Magaya has enough numbers to swing votes to any particular side that he might desire,  if he wanted to run for Political office Magaya would be a serious contender and tough opponent. A man in Walter Magaya's position does not get to that level without enemies,  debts or people seeking to extort money from him. It is not a surprise to see Magaya in the papers and in the courts now and again,  after all a Magaya headline is a crowd puller.

I put it to you dear reader that Magaya has powerful enemies who seek to destroy him and the very existence of PHD Ministries.

Magaya was at one time labelled a G40 Prophet because he attended functions and donated to the former first lady Dr. Amai Grace Mugabe. Several G40 aligned MPs and cabinet ministers attended Magaya's church but so did Lacoste MPs and figures.

Magaya has gone through a lot of trouble under the new dispensation,  it makes one wonder if it is the rule of law that they seek or personal scores being settled. Magaya has probably appeared in court more than any clergyman in the history of Zimbabwe. Court cases sprout like weeds in the Magaya field.

A number of the court cases that Magaya has gone through are yet to be decided.

In February 2019, Prophet Magaya made headlines when he announced AGUMA a drug which was said to cure or reduce the viral load in HIV patients.  Prophet Magaya pleaded guilty and was convicted for contravening sections of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act through manufacturing and marketing an anti-HIV drug without first clearing with the regulatory authorities.

A month after that or so,  in May 2019 to be precise Magaya was dragged to the High Court over failure to repay a Homelink loan amounting to US$23 million. It was a church loan but  Magaya and his wife had served as the guarantors of the loan. That case was settled out of court,  and we never heard anything from it,  but Magaya's name and reputation had already suffered severe bruises.

In June 2019 Magaya was once again at the forefront of controversy, this time it was the taxman coming after Magaya. It is claimed that the courts ruled that evidence retrieved from computers seized from PHD church can be used as evidence in the church's ongoing tax evasion trial. Magaya 's church PhD ministries  is alleged to have prejudiced the taxman Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) of over $28 million. From a $23 million court case to a $28 million case,  clearly someone is out to bankrupt Magaya and leave him back in the gutters of Mhondoro where he was born.

As if those multi million dollar legal battles were not enough in June 2019, one of the Magaya's bodyguards, James Dzamu, was dragged to court for issuing death threats. This came after actress or is it former actress Charity Dhlodhlo claimed that Dzamu had told her that she might lose her life if she continued to drag the prophet's name through the mud. Again another very serious allegation which has the potential of tanking Magaya and his ministries straight into oblivion.

Good news for Magaya though as the court held that the State had failed to prove its case and acquitted Dzamu.

Recently a string of videos surfaced with the parents of a woman, Mrs Chenai Agatha Maenzanise-Hassan, claiming that she had been manipulated, raped and impregnated by Magaya. Let's face it rape is a serious crime with very serious consequences. In a wild and weird turn of events as synonymous with any Magaya case , the "victim" surfaced to clear Magaya's name and ask for forgiveness. Clearly something fishy right there!
 
Magaya's lawyer Admire Rubaya  a very talented legal mind who ranks highly with the likes of the hawkish legal czar Rungano Mahuni,  has been a very busy man. Rubaya is Magaya's lawyer and has had his hands full with Magaya laundry. Lawyers are paid to do their jobs and it is not surprising if Rubaya walked away a few thousands richer. However what is really surprising and alarming is the acres of space that have been used in state media outlets against Magaya. Clearly well orchestrated hatch jobs have been featured in state media.  Magaya doesn't have a strong media or PR team and he has been losing the public relations battle especially on social media. There is no way that state media would run an orchestrated hatch job against such a figure without powerful political guns behind it.

Now Magaya becomes the first clergyman to be dragged before the Gender Commission,  more of tax dollars and time being used in an anti Magaya crusade.

Does Walter Magaya have a case to answer if victims are withdrawing and changing their stories?

Is someone or some people extorting money from Magaya through these cases and hurdles that Magaya has been jumping over?

Is Magaya innocent or is he a clever operator who knows how to cover his tracks?

Who stands to gain  a lot from Magaya's demise? The biggest question however is this one : Is Walter Magaya considering to run for public office??

Magaya has the numbers and the funds to run for public office,  but with a criminal record and a handful of court cases he cannot focus his attention on any public office. I put it to you dear reader that maybe in all the Magaya hullabaloo someone somewhere has an axe to grind and that person really enjoys antagonizing Prophet Magaya. Magaya should beef up his media and PR team and fight back against these hatchet jobs lest his reputation suffers irreparable damage.

Nicholas Ncube Writer and blogger based in Canada

Contact me via email : ncubenicholas41@gmail.com



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Nicholas Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zimbabwe's pro-sanctions MPs are terrorists'

1 hr ago | 144 Views

'As long as Ramaphosa plays big brother to ED, I'm staying put' - see speck in his eye but not log in yours

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Find it Fast with NetOne Cellular

1 hr ago | 179 Views

10 reasons to contact professional essay writing services

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Prophet Bushiri's trial postponed

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

WATCH: Man urinates on Cecil John Rhodes' grave

4 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Time for serious legal action against ZESA

5 hrs ago | 2371 Views

BREAKING:Tinashe Kambarami removed as Deputy Mayor in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 8381 Views

Chamisa repeating Tsvangirai's mistakes

8 hrs ago | 6309 Views

Mnangagwa govt sweats over new MDC demos

8 hrs ago | 6067 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in 'bloodbath' threats against Zanu-PF competitors

8 hrs ago | 3153 Views

'Keep your EU Brexit and I will keep my Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 5867 Views

'Chamisa's stubborn pursuit of its destabilisation agenda has now reached its zenith'

8 hrs ago | 2780 Views

Zanu-PF MP wants law to punish 'terrorists' calling for Zimbabwe sanctions

8 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zanu-PF official assaults MDC councillor, fined $200

8 hrs ago | 796 Views

Chief Ndiweni tastes freedom

8 hrs ago | 3121 Views

'Chamisa's MDC can go hang'

8 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Mnangagwa govt pay offer divides civil servants

8 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Mnangagwa pledges economic reforms

8 hrs ago | 756 Views

ED-PFee hit maker accused of rape

8 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimra official cornered over flamboyant lifestyle

8 hrs ago | 2297 Views

CCTV sells out Hwange robbers

8 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Pastor jailed for sexual abuse

8 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Beitbridge records 520 drought-related animal deaths

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Journalist robbed at gunpoint

8 hrs ago | 651 Views

Micro-finance credit rises 26,4%

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Taxi driver commits suicide over clamped car

8 hrs ago | 556 Views

Policies to promote business linkages now in place: Ndlovu

8 hrs ago | 207 Views

Victoria Falls seeks load shedding exemption

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zimbabwe trio steals Botswana cattle

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

Bosso goes to Gibbo as clear underdogs

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

MDC run Bulawayo council fails to pay workers

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

FSG speaks on fertiliser deals

8 hrs ago | 426 Views

Ignore protests & focus on recovery Govt urges nation

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa hailed for Cites pullout plan

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

Communities narrate challenges in getting IDs

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

No double standards for rule of law, Mnangagwa declares

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Basic commodity prices up

8 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwe now ripe for investment

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZimTrade signs MoU in Japan

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Workers' unions want salary review formula

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Fuel price disparity sparks outcry

8 hrs ago | 512 Views

Kariba fined over sewage discharge

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Corruption has more devastating effects compared to Western sanctions

8 hrs ago | 155 Views

Uptake of solar products still low in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Wife basher found dead in Lake Kariba

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe War vets warn neo-imperialists

9 hrs ago | 97 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days