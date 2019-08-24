Opinion / Columnist
Recalling Kambarami a good move
Now that he is gone, Bulawayo residents must make sure that they pay there rates, as he was campaigning that people should not pay water bills.
He was against water disconnections.
Now the Council is failing to pay salaries due to such people.
Let's all build our lovely city by paying our dues.
Source - Nothisa Dube
