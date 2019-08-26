The discovery of mines in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe in Lomagundi district

Opinion / Columnist

The ex-members of the Pioneer Column during their exploration in the Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, discovered mining prospects in this country. During their tenure of exploration they eventually opened up mines in the early 1890s and many small ones followed suit in and around Sinoia, now Chinhoyi. About half a dozen of mines sprang up in Lomagundi district.One of the oldest is the Golden Kopje Mine about 28km west of Sinoia. It was said to be much larger than most and employed a large number of whites. It is said the Golden Kopje was discovered in 1891, nearly 3 years before the Eldorado Mine was found . The Eldorado lies between Banket and Sinoia.There is the Eyrshire Gold Mine situated in the Raffingora district. It is being said the Eldorado and the Eyrshire Mine influenced the growth of Sinoia since it had become the centre of all the activities.It is being said ex-members of the pioneer column were involved in the search of these precious minerals in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe during the early 1890s. The Cooper Queen was also discovered near the confluence of Sanyati and Mupfure rivers. Many small mines were reportedly being worked out in Lomagundi District mostly on the sites of an ancient workings::It is being said the Eureka Gold Mine of Sipolilo, now Guruve, was discovered and pegged in 1895. The Eureka Mine is about 36km North of Chininga Village.History records that Anthony Lehmair pegged the Eureka Gold Mine in Sipolilo in February 1895. It is said villagers were expeditiously displaced to allow mining operations to resume