Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ED asked to stop wasting US$400 m on overseas heath care - gave a middle finger reply

17 secs ago | Views
Health minister Obadiah Moyo has disclosed that the country is losing about $400 million annually on overseas medical treatments.

"Having our own up to standard facilities will make wonders and no-one will be airlifted out of the country for health treatment and I have shared this with the President," Moyo said.

So, Minister Moyo thinks the idea of spending the millions squandered sending the chefs out of the country for their health care would be better spend on local health care had never occurred to Mnangagwa and the rest of the Zanu PF leadership? How naïve!

There are basically two reasons why Zanu PF have allowed the local health care facility collapse:

a) The chefs, from both sides of the political divide, have continued to enjoy a five-star health care service or be it in SA, India, China, Singapore, etc. instead of within Zimbabwe. So whilst we the masses have suffered greatly from the country's collapsed health care, the Chefs have not.

b) In Zimbabwe going shopping in New York, studying in London, having your health check in Singapore, having a honeymoon in LA, etc. are all status statements. One can only imagine the disappointment on Grace Mugabe and her daughter, Bona's, faces if they were to hear that there was a local hospital in Harare offering the same five-star service after all the money they had spend when Bona her baby in Singapore! And so, the poorer the local service the weightier the symbolism.

c) Yes, it is very expensive to send the chefs out of the country for all these health care trips but what of it! It does not cost the chefs themselves a dollar, the taxpayer pays it all. Indeed, health care has become just another excuse for the chefs to raid the public coffers.  

President Mnangagwa has just returned from a trip to Japan. He flew there in a hired jet that reportedly costed US$17 million. He probably ordered the jet just hours after Minister Moyo comments above - there was the middle finger reply!

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Green dupes Bindura fans

2 mins ago | 2 Views

TelOne donates trees to Gwanda

1 hr ago | 82 Views

CTMI readies for conference

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Chamisa's MDC in turmoil

1 hr ago | 580 Views

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) usage in Zimbabwe low

1 hr ago | 194 Views

More Bulawayo councillors face the axe

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

The discovery of mines in Southern Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe in Lomagundi district

9 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Bribery lands Ganja smoker in hot soup

9 hrs ago | 810 Views

Govt to control school fees increases

12 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Chicken cuts land Glendale man in prison

12 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Woman swindled $5k in 'card-cloning scam'

12 hrs ago | 1410 Views

MDC MP up for failing to stop demonstration

12 hrs ago | 942 Views

MDC councillor acquitted of fraud

12 hrs ago | 735 Views

Parliament okays contentious MOPA Bill

12 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa has nothing to fear from a free Press, unless ...

12 hrs ago | 585 Views

MRP activists remanded out of custody for public disorder

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bosso in a crisis, needs urgent help

12 hrs ago | 474 Views

Matebeleland land urged to shun emotional politics

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Potraz works on all-country mobile network coverage

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo residents pushed to go solar

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame

12 hrs ago | 136 Views

Pharmacies warned over escalating drug prices

12 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mugabe, Grace in soup for grabbing delivery truck

12 hrs ago | 975 Views

Mnangagwa blows US$1.7 million on Swiss luxury jet for Japan trip

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

High bus fares trigger demand for train service

12 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

12 hrs ago | 236 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

12 hrs ago | 420 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

12 hrs ago | 198 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

12 hrs ago | 856 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

18 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

18 hrs ago | 4203 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

18 hrs ago | 6257 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

18 hrs ago | 1557 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

19 hrs ago | 748 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

19 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

21 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

21 hrs ago | 976 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

21 hrs ago | 697 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

21 hrs ago | 872 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

21 hrs ago | 7366 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

21 hrs ago | 5277 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

21 hrs ago | 935 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

22 hrs ago | 575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days