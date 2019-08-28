Latest News Editor's Choice


'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

No amount of Chinese propaganda can ever hide the reality of the tick and the cow China and Zimbabwe relationship.  
 
"The China-Africa relationship is deeply rooted in our common quest for liberation, justice and independence. We have never attached any political conditions for assistance to Africa. This is our basic principle," said Guo Shaochun, China's ambassador to Zimbabwe.
 
"We, as the Chinese Embassy, highly-appreciate the cordial relations and co-operation that exist between China and Zimbabwe. This relationship dates back to the days of the liberation struggle when China fully supported the national independence of Zimbabwe. Since then, we have come a long way."
 
There is no denying that China played a pivotal role in the supply of arms and the military training of freedom fighters during Zimbabwe's fight for independence. There is no such thing as a free lunch, certainly not from the Chinese because ever since Zimbabwe attained her independence in 1980, the country has repaid the debt for the military assistance a thousand fold!

Only the politically naïve would still take this so call Chinese principle to "never attach any political conditions for assistance to Africa." Yes, the Chinese have never criticized any African government for economic mismanagement or corruption much less for rigging elections and human rights violations. The most obvious reason China has not done so is that the country is guilty of the same crimes and violations itself!
 
China wants to give the impression that it has bankrolled Zimbabwe's criminal waste of Zimbabwe's human and material resources. It never did any such thing! China stopped giving Zimbabwe financial aid and assistance as soon as it was clear Harare was a bad debtor that did not repay its debt, just as the IMF, WB and other western financial institutions had done. Whilst the West made a big song and dance about freezing Zimbabwe out, China did not make any farce.
 
Any financial assistance China gave to Zimbabwe or any other African country it was China that gained most from the arrangement. There is no denying that China's economic boom was at Africa's expense.
 
"Over the past 70 years, China has grown into the second largest economy in the world, contributing over 30% annually to the global economic growth. China is not growing alone as it is fostering good relations and co-operation with African countries under the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation and the Belt and Road Initiative for the mutual benefit of China and African countries, including Zimbabwe," said ambassador Guo Shaochun.
 
"740 million people having been lifted out of poverty in China."
 
And how many Zimbabweans have been dragged into poverty as a result of four decades of the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF misrule. Of all the outside nations, China has certainly played the greatest role in helping Zanu PF remain in power for all these years!
 
"We have never attached any political conditions for assistance to Africa!" Yeah right! How many "mega deals" did China signed with Emmerson Mnangagwa just before Zimbabwe's last year elections? Deals that have since evaporated like morning mist. Zanu PF blatantly rigged the elections and there is no doubt that China had a hand in all this. China was rewarded soon after the elections, the Chinese company was back in Marange and Chiadzwa to continue where it left off after it was booted out by Robert Mugabe.
 
The Chinese helped Zimbabwe end the white colonial rule by the British but only to gain new colonial masters in the form of the Chinese or be it the Chinese rule through local black puppets!
 
"China has had the bitter experience of having its economy controlled by foreign powers and being subjected to unjust treatment, exploitation and oppression," ambassador Guo Shaochun.
 
And now China is using that bitter experience to control African countries like Zimbabwe's economy for its own benefit whilst it armed and bankrolled surrogate local thugs to ruthlessly silence all local dissent.
 
China's economic boom is great for China but bad news for us! China's political arrogance has soared to new heights fuelled by the country's growing economic influence. There is no doubt that China will not want to lose its influence in a resource rich country like Zimbabwe and will therefore back the surrogate Zanu PF dictatorship to hilt.
 
In fighting for democratic reforms and free, fair and credible elections, Zimbabweans are not just fighting Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF cronies but the Chinese giant backing the regime. It is not a fair fight and hence the reason we must fight smart.

We must make sure all the democratic reforms are implemented to ensure the elections are free, fair and credible, for example; and stop the folly of participating in flawed and illegal elections which the Chinese and Israeli experts help Zanu PF rig the elections.

Most Popular In 7 Days