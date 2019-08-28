Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

1 min ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa appears to be taking his supporters for a ride through his claims that his party would ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would not see through his term, which officially ends in 2023, without giving a clear-cut strategy on how he was going to achieve that feat within the confines of the law.

Quite clearly, the opposition leader is taking his supporters for a ride, and the wise ones among them should see through his schoolboy schemes. One is tempted to dismiss this as mere "bar-talk", particularly because these sentiments were expressed during a political rally in Glen View South, Harare on Sunday, where MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai's son, Vincent, is set to represent the party in a parliamentary by-election.

One is tempted to believe that Chamisa was not so keen to disclose the strategy because there are only two options through which his party can remove Mnangagwa from power; through an election or a coup. And we know there is no election soon, and a coup is an illegal ouster, which could be a dangerous route to pursue.

It would have been a better strategy for the opposition to use its time by articulating its views and strategies to woo Zimbabwean voters, particularly in the rural areas where Zanu-PF dominates. This is the time to venture into the rural areas and present their case so that by the time we get to 2023, voters in rural areas would have become acquainted with the MDC ideology and its proposed policies.

What voters might be interested in knowing is how the MDC government would address the challenges currently afflicting the nation. Rallies should be used to present these arguments rather than just throwing pot-shots at the Zanu-PF government without presenting a concrete alternative for prospective voters to buy into.

What we know for certain is that the series of MDC protest marches held so far have not delivered the desired outcome, which means the opposition party needs to be more creative to consider alternative options. We know the Zanu-PF government will continue to respond to these protests with brute force — and people have been killed in the past — with no indication that this will not happen again.

It is certainly time for the opposition to explore other tangible alternatives, because it is only a fool who keeps using a strategy that has always failed in the past.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsdsy
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

1 min ago | 0 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

3 mins ago | 1 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

4 mins ago | 2 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

6 mins ago | 4 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

11 mins ago | 7 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

11 mins ago | 5 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

21 mins ago | 15 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

22 mins ago | 62 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

22 mins ago | 11 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

23 mins ago | 9 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

24 mins ago | 25 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

24 mins ago | 10 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

25 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

25 mins ago | 16 Views

Well collapses killing two men

44 mins ago | 69 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

52 mins ago | 77 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

53 mins ago | 47 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

10 hrs ago | 841 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

10 hrs ago | 1194 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 599 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 847 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1824 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 972 Views

Boity and Fikile Mbalula in Twitter spat

11 hrs ago | 5068 Views

Xenophobic attacks simmer up in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Xenophobia - Zanu-PF call on South Africa to act

15 hrs ago | 10264 Views

Zimbabweans should take back power from political parties

16 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zanu PF thugs brutally assault Chitungwiza Mayor

16 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Zimnat partners Access Finance to provide bureaux de change

16 hrs ago | 689 Views

'If it ain't broke don't fix it'

16 hrs ago | 864 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa threaten foreigners in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 39209 Views

Price of fuel goes down in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 7709 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days