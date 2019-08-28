'Zimbabwe is a failed state, SA must intervene' - yes do; admit Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections

Opinion / Columnist

"Fellow South Africans, we cannot adopt quiet diplomacy when it comes to Zimbabwe. Reports are such that over 2 million Zim citizens went to bed hungry last night and every other. The country is fast becoming a failed state, acts of violence on the rise therefore South Africa must intervene," said Mmusi Maimane, the leader of SA Democratic Alliance party.With unemployment a nauseating 90%, basic services such as health care all but collapsed, inflation now into four-digit figures, etc. there is no doubt that Zimbabwe is a failed state. We, in Zimbabwe, therefore welcome Maimane's offer to help us get out of this mess.The number one thing South Africans can do to help Zimbabwe is pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SA government to accept the political reality that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs.The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is the 39 years of criminal waste of human and material resources through gross mismanagement and rampant corruption. No nation could sustain let alone thrive given such waste. The people of Zimbabwe could not stop the waste or remove from office those behind the misrule because Zanu PF rig elections.When Mnangagwa stage the military coup to remove Mugabe, he promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. He never fulfilled that promise as he went on to blatantly rig the elections. The greatest disservice SA and the rest of the SADC countries did to Zimbabwe was to endorse the sham elections."The elections went well!" said President Ramaphosa. He lied!Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs. The country's economy is in a serious mess because it is near impossible to do business with these thugs. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery.Zimbabwe's last year elections were a sham, Zanu PF does not have the mandate of the people to govern and should step down. The way out of this mess is for the country to appoint an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections in future.The greatest help DA and the people of SA can give Zimbabwe today is for SA to acknowledge that Zimbabwe's last elections were not free, fair and credible that alone will go a long way to pressure Zanu PF to step down to allow reforms to be implemented and thus end the curse of rigged elections and pariah state.