Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Zimbabwe is a failed state, SA must intervene' - yes do; admit Zanu PF rigged 2018 elections

4 secs ago | Views
"Fellow South Africans, we cannot adopt quiet diplomacy when it comes to Zimbabwe. Reports are such that over 2 million Zim citizens went to bed hungry last night and every other. The country is fast becoming a failed state, acts of violence on the rise therefore South Africa must intervene," said Mmusi Maimane, the leader of SA Democratic Alliance party.

With unemployment a nauseating 90%, basic services such as health care all but collapsed, inflation now into four-digit figures, etc. there is no doubt that Zimbabwe is a failed state. We, in Zimbabwe, therefore welcome Maimane's offer to help us get out of this mess.

The number one thing South Africans can do to help Zimbabwe is pressure President Cyril Ramaphosa and the SA government to accept the political reality that Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and murderous thugs.

The root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown is the 39 years of criminal waste of human and material resources through gross mismanagement and rampant corruption. No nation could sustain let alone thrive given such waste. The people of Zimbabwe could not stop the waste or remove from office those behind the misrule because Zanu PF rig elections.

When Mnangagwa stage the military coup to remove Mugabe, he promised to hold free, fair and credible elections. He never fulfilled that promise as he went on to blatantly rig the elections. The greatest disservice SA and the rest of the SADC countries did to Zimbabwe was to endorse the sham elections.

"The elections went well!" said President Ramaphosa. He lied!

Zimbabwe is a pariah state ruled by incompetent, corrupt, vote rigging and murderous thugs. The country's economy is in a serious mess because it is near impossible to do business with these thugs. As long as Zimbabwe remains a pariah state there will be no meaningful economic recovery.

Zimbabwe's last year elections were a sham, Zanu PF does not have the mandate of the people to govern and should step down. The way out of this mess is for the country to appoint an interim administration that will be tasked to implement the democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections in future.

The greatest help DA and the people of SA can give Zimbabwe today is for SA to acknowledge that Zimbabwe's last elections were not free, fair and credible that alone will go a long way to pressure Zanu PF to step down to allow reforms to be implemented and thus end the curse of rigged elections and pariah state.  


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa leaves for 28th World Economic Forum

18 mins ago | 22 Views

Police release images of wanted public violence suspects

46 mins ago | 304 Views

Kambarami 'back in office'

48 mins ago | 291 Views

Trial date set for MDC chairperson and 5 party members

49 mins ago | 28 Views

Former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor dies

50 mins ago | 203 Views

Hadebe refutes Warriors boycott claims

52 mins ago | 96 Views

Trial for Mthwakazi members set for tomorrow

53 mins ago | 33 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by Afrophobic attacks in South Africa

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Are South Africans our brothers?

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa exposes SADC & AU

3 hrs ago | 1779 Views

'Zanu PF media ad hominem attacks on ambassadors is insulting' - remain focused and tighten screw

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's statement on South Africa's Afrophobia

4 hrs ago | 1919 Views

'UK must be suspended from Commonwealth'

5 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Zambian truck drivers told to avoid travelling to SA

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Nigeria summons South Africa ambassador over 'anarchy'

5 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Looting hits SA township in second day of violence

5 hrs ago | 2043 Views

African governments issue warnings about South Africa violence

5 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Muzamhindo picked to lead Cyclone Research

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

7 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

8 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Why are there no WWE casino games?

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

10 hrs ago | 6287 Views

Nigeria threatens South Africa over Xenophobia

10 hrs ago | 3926 Views

WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4664 Views

What happened to Ubuntu?

11 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabweans threaten to stop all South African cross-border transport

11 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

11 hrs ago | 4085 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's 'freedom of speech'

11 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

11 hrs ago | 819 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

11 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

11 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

11 hrs ago | 305 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

11 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

11 hrs ago | 77 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days