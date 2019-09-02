Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Deputy minister's remarks frightening

4 hrs ago | Views
I was expecting people like Dr Masimba Mavaza to come out guns blazing to condemn the remarks by Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi that alleged that Zimbabwe accommodated South Africans and allowed them to settle in Matabeleland in 1836.

The historical hallucinations deserve no comment. It is the fact that a Government Minister can issue such reckless remarks were he openly declares Ndebeles as foreigners in Zimbabwe that must be fully interrogated.  Does this explain the slaughter of more than 20000 unarmed civilians in Matabeleleland from 1980 to 1987? Whilst a few Shona people have come out to condemn the unconscionable insult, the majority like they did during Gukurahundi have been loud in their silence with some of the ardent tribalists even celebrating this genocidal statement which must be reported to the United Nations Commission for Human Rights. This Harare Government is brewing tribal strife and will soon reap the whirlwind.

It it lost to these tribal zealots that Zimbabwe was richer than Botswana in 1980. It is ironic that South Africa the last bastion of colonialism is today the most attractive country on the continent with blacks from all over the world fighting for it after decimating their economies. There is no reference in this empty speech to the failed state that Zimbabwe has become with its women buying used under wear from all over the world and death traps as hospitals. In the meantime the leaders of these failed states are in Singapore and China enjoying first medical facilities while their independent and sovereign followers wallow in abject and stinking poverty drinking sewage water. This a subject for another day. Violence has no place in any society. The root of the problem is the failed states that expect South Africa to be a haven of its citizens while the black elite in those states squander resources and loot national coffers. Zimbabweans that Deputy Minister referred to as the owners of the country have called South Africans lazy, uneducated, dull, backward and all manner of uncharitable names. Yet they will with their education rather die on the streets of South  Africa than return to the shameful ruins that will never be a colony again for its so derelict nobody will ever want to colonize.

It is nauseating that a Deputy Minister can insult another tribe and refer to them as refugees in their own country while pretending to be against xenophobia in South Africa. The temerity to say Ndebele people are South Africans accommodated in Zimbabwe is mind boggling and must make everyone cringe at the prospect of another genocide. While the Ndebele people again be slaughtered like sitting ducks by their masters?  What is worse Deputy Minister the murder of innocent civilians and children by a armed militia sanctioned by the Government or the turmoil among different nationalities which the South African Government has already condemned and contained? When the Ndebele state fought and defeated the British in 1893 at the famous Allan Wilson Patrol battle become one of the only two (the other were Zulus at the battle of Isandlwana) to conquer the British with the assegai, were they fighting as foreigners or as South Africans? The two liberation wars gallantly fought by the Mthwakazi people were for the liberation of their masters? This level of thinking is dangerous except that it fully explains the policy of marginalization of the Ndebele. After all they are South Africans.

I have heard all manner of insults by this coming from a Government official is the ultimate genocide recipe. As a full citizen of this country I am expecting that the Deputy Minister will resign his position while the impact of his poisonous and divisive comments are fully investigated. There is no hate speech worse than claiming to have allowed South Africans to settle in Zimbabwe referring to the Ndebele people. It is outrageous. The pattern of this abuse of Mthwakazi is so pervasive and requires a string hand to resist it. One of the weekly Independent newspapers carries weekly articles denigrating Mthwakazi people and mocking their culture by one gentleman who Admire Gukurahundi. Its a stain on the moral conscience of this country if it has any and this stoking of tribal fires will one day take this country to another level. Ukuhamba Kuzala Inkosi we say in Ndebele.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Lizwe Dube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Iron-age smelting sites discovered near Victoria Falls

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF drills 15 boreholes in Glen View ahead of the by-election

9 mins ago | 7 Views

ZAPU calls on SA to decisively deal with xenophobia and acts of barbarism

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Calls to boycott Mafikizolo concert due to xenophobia

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Proposed law to ban doctors, nurses from striking

25 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe farmers produce record tobacco crop

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Ramaphosa's integrity 'dented', says Snuki Zikalala

26 mins ago | 59 Views

MTN, MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria amid protests over SA attacks

27 mins ago | 110 Views

Bosso looking for a foreign coach?

27 mins ago | 23 Views

Mupfumira Supreme court bail bid flops

28 mins ago | 61 Views

Chamisa, Maimane plead with Ramaphosa

28 mins ago | 76 Views

'Chamisa must be jailed,' says Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe sanctions solidarity march deferred to next week

30 mins ago | 22 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions should be anti-xenophobia march

31 mins ago | 19 Views

MDC and the season of disruptive demonstrations

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Mutodi suffers backlash after he labels Ndebeles refugees

32 mins ago | 104 Views

Don't fall to Zanu-PF bribery, Zapu says ahead of by-election

33 mins ago | 10 Views

5 Ways technology has changed our music listening experience

45 mins ago | 29 Views

'South Africa government behind xenophobic attacks'

54 mins ago | 417 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF members stage a march in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 1627 Views

African Presidents refuse to visit South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3460 Views

NetOne awarded Bureau De Change license

3 hrs ago | 466 Views

Nurse in charge rapes maid

3 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Lovemore Madhuku

3 hrs ago | 2029 Views

Use force to stop xenophopia - Mnangagwa tells South Africa

3 hrs ago | 3935 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's minister says Ndebeles are not Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 4597 Views

Mlindo the Vocalist fears xenophobic attacks in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Killing of foreigners in South Africa is an evil act

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

SA musician blames xenophobia on poor leadership

4 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Reymond Mugadza to stand for Chamisa's MDC in Insiza by-election

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

MDC accuses Zanu PF of hampering service delivery

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zifa shields purse

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mashonaland East modern school complete

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

Govt keen to set up electric vehicles infrastructure

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Old Mutual divests from Moyo's NMT Capital

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

70% of Zimbabwe's dip-tanks malfunctional

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Artisanal miners should stop being nomadic'

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bank adopts new strategy

4 hrs ago | 763 Views

Warriors respectful of minnows on World Cup return

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zesa cables thief electrocuted

4 hrs ago | 362 Views

Gweru water supplies to normalise soon

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

National teams must not be used as pawns in Zifa fights

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZCTU consultant dupes 2018 presidential hopeful of $65,000

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Bring culprits to book: Abduction victims

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

FML taken to court over ex-worker's benefits

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa consults grassroots members on way forward

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chiwenga wanted to abduct Jonathan Moyo at Mugabe's house

5 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Industry raps Mthuli Ncube's half-hearted currency reforms

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe engages Zambia, Mozambique over power supply

5 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days