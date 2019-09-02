Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

6 hrs ago | Views
It was refreshing to listen to this debate, Zanu PF and MDC shared a platform without trading insults or chiding each other. The debate was mature and showed signs of a growing democratic media space. ZiFm must be commended and Larry Kwirirayi held his own as moderator of the Debate and he did very well. Kudos to you Larry for the platform and the way you moderated the debate without fear or favour. You might be wondering who is Dr Mutodi and who is Molokele? Mutodi is a controversial character who happens to be Deputy Minister of Information in the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Fortune Molokele is a lawyer and National Spokesperson of the people's movement the Movement for Democratic Change MDC led by Nelson Chamisa.

Tearing into the debate

The question was: The Zimbabwe Situation is there a way out?

Dr Energy Mutodi as a fundi in finance dived straight into the economy. He explained the Transitional Stabilisation Program. In summary he basically said that the Transitional Stabilisation  Programme is focusing on:
• Stabilising the macro-economy, and the financial sector.
• Introducing necessary policy, and institutional reforms, to transform into a private
sector-led economy.
• Addressing infrastructure gaps.
• Launching quick-wins to stimulate growth.

Dr Mutodi also went on to bring in the IMF staff monitored program and how the government has developed a habit of fiscal discipline which has resulted in budget surplus.

Dr Mutodi was as clear as daylight in explaining that the nation will see and feel the results of these efforts in 2020.

This formed the basis of the first part of  Dr Mutodi's response to the question.

Molokele responds

Fortune Daniel Molokele the MDC national Spokesperson who is a decorated lawyer went on to explain that as far as the MDC is concerned Zimbabwe must seek ye first the political kingdom and all things shall be added unto Zimbabwe (blasphemy?).

Hon Molokele explained that the problem is political legitimacy, and he sold the MDC's RELOAD agenda as a way out for Zimbabwe.

 In summary he said
1. Zimbabwe must take a step back and relook the political and diplomatic state we are in
2. An inclusive dialogue is necessary not just dialogue amongst political players, and dialogue must be in the context of legitimacy
3. Temporary Government (Transitional Authority) is necessary
4. Introduce electoral reform to end the cycle of disputed elections.

That was Hon. Molokele's response in summary.

My Analysis

1. The Constitution

The new constitution that we have as a nation came as a result of negotiations by the MDC and Zanu PF under a global political agreement. The constitution is the bedrock on which all reforms must be formed.

Hon Molokele and the MDC seem to be oblivious to the fact that the MDC participated in the writing of the new constitution the supreme law of the land. The constitution and all stones and foundations laid by Mr Morgan Tsvangirai are relevant, and must be respected now and forever. Mr Tsvangirai and the MDC fought a long and hard battle to get us a constitution after NCA and the Chidyausiku commission had failed. My analysis is that the constitution does not have room for a Transitional Authority, is the MDC of Nelson Chamisa willing to shred the constitution temporarily and take us back to 1999 to ensure that  their dream of a Transitional Authority becomes a reality?

2. Unity
Hon. Molokele did admit that ZANU PF is trying to rebuild the economy and the problem they face is that Zimbabwe is not united behind the ZANU PF efforts. This was an interesting observation. Both MDC and Zanu Pf need each other in order to achieve economic prosperity. If the MDC were in power and Zanu PF as an opposition behaved like the MDC would the MDC achieve desired results? Campaign season is over, political gimmicks and posturing is not necessary right now. The people are struggling and the people need bipartisan leadership. The economy hurts us all Ndebele, Zezuru, MDC, Ndonga or ZAPU it spares none. Unity is what we need, is the MDC aware of the power of unity and the results that can be achieved if we all work together in harmony putting Zimbabwe first?

3. Dialogue
Dialogue is an important factor in the way out for Zimbabwe. Dialogue is a key ingredient to any solution. I am disturbed by the MDC's refusal to participate in dialogue only to spring up with a counter offer and new terms for dialogue. This is not a game, lives and livelihoods are at stake here.

Hon Molokele and the MDC seem to insinuate that ED is the convener of the Political Actors Dialogue ( POLAD) . This is a fallacy, as POLAD is an initiative of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches.

The MDC is implying that it cannot trust the church and refuses to be part of a dialogue convened by the church? This is a question I think Hon Molokele should answer and be clear on. Who then is the best mediator and convener of these talks? Are these not spoilt child tendencies being exhibited by the MDC? What is the rationale behind refusing a church sponsored POLAD process and opting for a wild card without clear suggestions?

4. Policy alternative

Dr Mutodi reminded the nation that Nelson Chamisa refused the position of Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. This is a position that exists in most commonwealth Parliaments. The leader of the opposition in Parliament is normally viewed as an alternative or shadow President who leads a shadow cabinet which scrutinises the actions of the main cabinet as well as set alternative policies. The MDC is lacking in as far as providing policy direction and guidance is concerned. The MDC is not coming up with any alternatives and the only song they are sticking to is legitimacy and a disputed election that is already one year old. Can Hon Molokele explain the rationale behind refusing the leader of the opposition post, was it not prudent to have Chamisa in parliament and seek to ensure political and legal reforms in line with the new constitution? A constitution which the MDC Co authored and Co-sponsored.

Conclusion

The MDC is generally seeking special treatment outside of the existing legal and political frameworks, this posturing by the MDC will throw spanners in the economic recovery efforts and will cause suffering to the people of Zimbabwe.

The government on the other hand has a lot of work cut out for it in as far as explaining to the nation why things are difficult. The ordinary Zimbabwean will not understand political and economic complexities in the context of bread and butter. The government needs to do more to educate the nation and communicate better. Jonathan Moyo used musical jingles such as rambai makashinga to communicate points which resonated with the people. Dr Mutodi needs to take it up with the ministry of information and ensure that economic statistics, progress and status quo are communicated in a simplified manner.

Overall the Debate was professional, balanced and interesting though it did not leave anyone wiser or better informed. It is a good start, it is a step in the right direction. Thank you Dr Mutodi, thank you ZiFm, thank you Hon Molokele for the Debate and setting the tone for further discourse.

NicholasNcube is a Writer, blogger and lover of things he can be contacted on : ncubenicholas41@gmail.com



Source - Nicholas Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

28 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

39 mins ago | 107 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

40 mins ago | 92 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

3 hrs ago | 4324 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

5 hrs ago | 4339 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 4302 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

5 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

5 hrs ago | 4400 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

5 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

6 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

6 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

6 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

6 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 827 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

6 hrs ago | 495 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mphoko further remanded

6 hrs ago | 689 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

6 hrs ago | 1689 Views

MDC youths on high alert

6 hrs ago | 798 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

6 hrs ago | 1220 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

6 hrs ago | 702 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 706 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

6 hrs ago | 733 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Motorist shot by cop wants $100 000

6 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days