Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has sleep-walked into "failed state" and now the country is heading for dark dungeons of Armageddon!

"We need a national transitional authority (NTA), we need a soft landing for our country, if we do not do that we are heading for an implosion, an Armageddon," said Tendai Biti, MDC Vice President, a few weeks ago.

Let us dispense with semantics, Zimbabwe has imploded. With unemployment a nauseating 90%, basic services such as health care all but collapse, inflation back into four digits, etc. of course, the country has imploded. What is at issue here is that we have the ruling party, Zanu PF, that will not admit it has failed regardless of all the evidence proving otherwise.

In Zanu PF we have a regime determined to stay in power regardless of how badly it has performed. As far as Zanu PF is concerned, it is the only party that must rule Zimbabwe or there will be no Zimbabwe, as Stuart Doran explained.

"The 'new' regime can be viewed from different angles, but the nub of it is this: there's a recognition that the economic fiasco of the last 20 years was suboptimal, but Emmerson Mnangagwa and his fellow travellers will burn the house down if they feel it necessary. Make no mistake, their will to power is every bit as intense as Mugabe's—as is their belief that they own the country's choicest fruits by right of conquest," wrote Stuart Doran in publication, The Strategist.

"There's no comprehending Zimbabwe without an appreciation of that mentality. Yet many fail to get it because they don't read the country's history. In 1979, at the height of the struggle against white rule, a diplomat who mixed frequently with Mugabe and other leaders of his party observed that 'ZANU does not seem to attach much importance to the destruction caused by prolonged war'. They said they were content to see Zimbabwe 'totally' demolished if that was the price to be paid for preventing others from ruling it. That attitude has not changed an iota, notwithstanding the passage of 40 years and Mugabe's departure. After all, the men who now rule wielded his hatchets for most of that period."
 
Zimbabwe is in the clutch of a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical Zanu PF regime that is determined to remain in power no matter what. It is either Zanu PF rules or it is Armageddon. After 39 years of Zanu PF corrupt and tyrannical rule the nation finds itself at the gates of Armageddon.

The questions before us is: Are we going to let Zanu PF remain in power and take us into Armageddon? Or are we going to wrestle power from the regime and turn back before it is too late?

Zimbabwe is not the only country to find itself in the clutch of corrupt and ruthless dictatorship with the same "I rule or its Armageddon" mentality. Saddam Hussein dragged Iraq to the gates of Armageddon and beyond, Muammar Gaddafi did the same to Libya, Omar Al-Bashir to Sudan, Bashar Al-Assad to Syria, etc.

Yes, Zimbabwe has not yet reached the same dizzying height of death and destruction as seen in Syria. Could it be that Syria, Sudan, etc. allowed the respective dictator to drag the nation past the gate into Armageddon; past the point of no return!

The challenge for Zimbabwe is to end the Zanu PF dictatorship a.s.a.p. BEFORE the regime drags this nation beyond the point of no return, assuming we have not gone past it already.
 
The people of Zimbabwe have risked life and limb these last 20 years to elect Tendai Biti and his MDC friends into power for the express purpose they would implement democratic reforms designed to end the Zanu PF dictatorship. It is therefore infuriating, to say the least, that these MDC leaders sold-out and failed to implement even one reform. Worse still they are now offering Zanu PF a chance to stay in power in return for a share of spoils of the rigged elections!

Zanu PF rigged last year's elections, the regime has no mandate to govern, it is illegitimate and the regime should have been put under immediate pressure to step down. This did not happen because by participating in the flawed elections MDC and the rest of the opposition entourage gave the election process and hence the Zanu PF regime some modicum of credibility. And by proposing this NTA MDC will offering illegitimate Zanu PF an excuse to stay in power till 2023 and beyond.
 
Tendai Biti is lying that the NTA is "a soft landing for the nation". It is a soft landing for Zanu PF just as the 2008 GNU was a soft landing for the party.
 
The 2008 to 2013 GNU failed to get even one reform implemented, largely because MDC leaders sold-out. Mugabe used his position in the GNU to bribe Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends with the trappings of high office. With their snouts in the gravy-train feeding trough, the MDC leaders, forget about the reforms.

"MDC leader were busy enjoying themselves in the GNU, they forgot why they were there!" commented one SADC leader in sheer exasperation at MDC leaders' failure to implement even one reform in five years!

Anyone who believes this new GNU, the NTA, will get any reforms implemented is naïve beyond words! This is just an excuse keep Zanu PF in power when they should be pressured to step down and in return Chamisa and friends are asking Zanu PF to reward them with gravy-train seats. 

"We need a national transitional authority (NTA) or we are heading for an Armageddon!" said Tendai Biti. No, Zanu PF has had 39 years to drag the nation right up to the gates of Armageddon and the NTA will the party more time in office to take the nation through the gates, the point of no return!

This is a nightmare, the people of Zimbabwe risked life and limb to elect MDC leaders for the express purpose they will implement the reforms and stop the Zanu PF juggernaut dragging the nation into Armageddon. And it turns out the MDC leaders' blundering incompetence is helping Zanu PF fulfil its demonic mission!


All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

26 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

37 mins ago | 103 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

38 mins ago | 87 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

1 hr ago | 409 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

2 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

3 hrs ago | 4264 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

5 hrs ago | 4320 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 4278 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

5 hrs ago | 3374 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

5 hrs ago | 4391 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

6 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

6 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

6 hrs ago | 2844 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

6 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

6 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

6 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

6 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

6 hrs ago | 826 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

6 hrs ago | 491 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mphoko further remanded

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

6 hrs ago | 1678 Views

MDC youths on high alert

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

G40 activists' trial fails to kick off

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa gives Mudenda teeth to 'bite' MPs

6 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Ex-Bulawayo deputy mayor laid to rest

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

First Capital Bank axes 120 workers

6 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zanu-PF anti-sanctions march postponed

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Dlodlo queries Charumbira's silence over Ndiweni case

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Gwanda council under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Ndebeles are foreigners, refugees in Zimbabwe, says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 964 Views

Xenophobia hits Mafikizolo concert

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

Doctors ain't more special, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 383 Views

March against sanctions a banal, scapegoating exercise

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe cancels participation in SA e-sports tourney

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

SA leaders must come clean on xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Tsvangirai destroyed the ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief Justice Malaba challenges Chamisa's MDC to bring political interference evidence

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mphoko requests Bulawayo trial

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Trial date for Thabitha Khumalo & co

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Fabisch pulls out of Young Warriors

6 hrs ago | 745 Views

Woman pummels ex-lover at midnight

6 hrs ago | 557 Views

Motorist shot by cop wants $100 000

6 hrs ago | 234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days