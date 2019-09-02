Zambia, Nigeria retaliate to xenophobic attacks

Opinion / Columnist

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa seem to be scaling on despite government's attempts of trying to stop them.As a result of the ongoing xenophobic attacks which many are now terming Afrophobic attacks, countries like Nigeria and Zambia have taken a severe stance on the pandemonium.South African companies in the two countries are also feeling the pinch of the Afrophobic attacks as the locals of the two countries have now taken upon themselves to loot and destroy the South African based companies.Mtn Nigeria in Lagos has been closed down due to the attacks as well as shops like Shoprite until further notice.Zambia also disbanded its international friendly match that was scheduled for Saturday against South Africa. Popular Zambian radio station Hot Fm announced that it will cease playing any South African music, "In light of the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, Hot Fm will cease to play music by South African artists on our airwaves until further notice."Following the recent escalation of xenophobic attacks by South African nationals on Zambians and other Africans, secretary general of Zambia's ruling party, the Patriotic Front, Davies Mwila said, "it is very important that the basic human rights of Zambians and other Africans, and their very humanity be protected no matter how foreign they may be."On the other hand, Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama reacted strongly to the scenes of the violence, "received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises enough is enough, we will take definitive measures."Meanwhile Allen Onyema the owner of Nigerian airline Air Peace, has offered to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge on Friday.South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, urged South Africans to desist from the xenophobic attacks and not to post fake news on social media this came after an Ekhurhuleni police officer posted a fake video insighting that foreigners were abducting school children.