Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zambia, Nigeria retaliate to xenophobic attacks

3 hrs ago | Views
Xenophobic attacks in South Africa seem to be scaling on despite government's attempts of trying to stop them.

As a result of the ongoing xenophobic attacks which many are now terming Afrophobic attacks, countries like Nigeria and Zambia have taken a severe stance on the pandemonium.

South African companies in the two countries are also feeling the pinch of the Afrophobic attacks as the locals of the two countries have now taken upon themselves to loot and destroy the South African based companies.

Mtn Nigeria in Lagos has been closed down due to the attacks as well as shops like Shoprite until further notice.

Zambia also disbanded its international friendly match that was scheduled for Saturday against South Africa. Popular Zambian radio station Hot Fm announced that it will cease playing any South African music, "In light of the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa, Hot Fm will cease to play music by South African artists on our airwaves until further notice."

Following the recent escalation of xenophobic attacks by South African nationals on Zambians and other Africans, secretary general of Zambia's ruling party, the Patriotic Front, Davies Mwila said, "it is very important that the basic human rights of Zambians and other Africans, and their very humanity be protected no matter how foreign they may be."

On the other hand, Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama reacted strongly to the scenes of the violence, "received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises enough is enough, we will take definitive measures."

Meanwhile Allen Onyema the owner of Nigerian airline Air Peace, has offered to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge on Friday.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, urged South Africans to desist from the xenophobic attacks and not to post fake news on social media this came after an Ekhurhuleni police officer posted a fake video insighting that foreigners were abducting school children.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daniel Itai
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: SABC airs wrong president Ramaphosa speech

4 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zimbabweans & other foreign nationals forced to seek refuge at Katlehong police station

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Africa'second revolution whose time has come: Breaking-away from oppressive partisan poverty politics

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Kambarami's return to office questioned

6 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

6 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

6 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

7 hrs ago | 844 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

8 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

8 hrs ago | 1041 Views

WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

8 hrs ago | 2261 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

9 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

9 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

10 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

10 hrs ago | 550 Views

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

10 hrs ago | 824 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

10 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

11 hrs ago | 3461 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

12 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

12 hrs ago | 1367 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

13 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

13 hrs ago | 3958 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

14 hrs ago | 16069 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

16 hrs ago | 6415 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

16 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

17 hrs ago | 6865 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

17 hrs ago | 5831 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

17 hrs ago | 5959 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

17 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

17 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

17 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

17 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

17 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

17 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

17 hrs ago | 810 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

17 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

17 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

17 hrs ago | 1197 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

17 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

17 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

17 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mphoko further remanded

18 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Varsity employees get salary hike

18 hrs ago | 2575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days