Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Figtree Police in bid to arrest Mzila

3 secs ago | Views
Figtree police attempted to arrest ANSA Interim Leader Moses Mzila-Ndlovu (66) on August 22, Thursday afternoon. Mzila-Ndlovu says he requested the police to come to his farm Mapungubge Farm Technologies, to clear livestock for movement out of the farm. While one officer, CST Kandawire was doing the clearance, the other officer CST Bomba said to Mzila he had been instructed by his superiors to bring Mzila to the station soon after. Mzila said he did not have fuel and asked what the 'visit' was in connection with, Bomba said a car would be provided and that the matter had  to do with the closure of a docket (lie). Pressed further to explain whether the police were now doing Public Prosecutor work he said it was the PP who had issued summons to bring Mzila to court. Mzila then realised that he was being arrested with a plan to have him in the cells until after the weekend and challenged Bomba to go ahead and arrest him but Bomba couldn't effect the arrest though he inadvertently revealed that the arrest was over Mzilas failure to appear in court on July 9, 2019. When Mzila said he, in fact, appeared in court on the said date represented by his lawyer Nqobani Sithole where the matter was removed from remand Bomba would not hear of it. At that point it became clear to Mzila that the police for reasons that can only be political were using a dead case to harass him, something they have diligently done over the years with the hope if breaking his spirit.

Mzila reminded the two officers that they were enjoying privileges previously reserved for white officers only because of his contribution in the liberation struggle with Zipra. He said it was ironical that the same beneficiaries of his sacrifices were subjecting him to continuous inhuman abuse by behaving like Zanupf agents out to settle scores for merely being told that they had committed gross human rights violations through the gukurahundi operation and had run the country down. Kandawire arrogantly accused Mzila of talking politics. Mzila asked since when has truth and politics been criminalised. She was silent.

Mzila further reminded the officers that it was strange that of all the livestock theft/snaring/slaughter cases he reported to Figtrre and Donnington Police Stations since 2007 amounting to 26 head of cattle and 20 goats, non of the cases have been taken to court even in instances where he himself apprehended the accused and handed them over to the police. He also reminded them that in many instances where an accused was handed over and he provided transport for the police details and the accused to the station the police would nevertheless come back to arrest him the next day or two for one reason or another. Ridiculous police trumped up charges on Mzila since 2001 include armed robbery of thieves attempting to steal his livestock, stealing a cellphone from a wood poacher, murder of ghost victims.

Mzila-Ndlovu is not knew to trumped up charges by the Zanupf government. He says soon he re-entered politics in 2000 the ZRP has laid numerous obscenely frivolous charges that initially induced a sense of shock in him. His explanation for Thursday's police behaviour is that the Zanupf government is desperate to silence him but says over his dead body and his goal is to see all those who carried out the massacre of innocent and unarmed civilians in Matebeleland and the Midlands in a gut wrenching ethnic hatred genocide the so called first world and its esteemed international bodies prefer to forget, brought before the International Criminal Court to answer to charges of humanslaughter in accordance with International Law. Those who committed similar crimes in Rwanda, Cambodia, Serbia, Germany etc have been dragged to the Hague or ICC courts set up elsewhere.

Mzila maintains that it is criminal of police to do  Zanupf dirty jobs of rights abuses on political opponents in order to cow them as one day they will be required to account for their partisan law enforcement and further says the current culture of impunity they enjoy now will not be sufficient insulation against prosecution in the future. Mzila is confident that Zanupf will fall one day of course not because of the MDC. He however is quick to add that of the many people who have directly abused him in his political career, very few still live today.

He says he was arrested in 2001 by Sauerstown Police at night, accused of murder, later transferred to Queenspark Police Station. He was then subjected to torture by nine CIO operatives in a cell he was being held alone. They stripped him naked, handcuffed and leg ironed while he lay on a cold floor with cold water poured on him during the  interrogations. When he was asked why he did not go to Zanuof in 1987, he replied that he felt Zanupf was a tribal party one of the officers bashed him with a wooden chair until it broke to pieces. To this day his physical health has never been good.

Delinfa Hlabalingene
Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Delinfa Hlabalingene
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mugabe dies?

4 mins ago | 37 Views

Zambia, Nigeria retaliate to xenophobic attacks

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

WATCH: SABC airs wrong president Ramaphosa speech

8 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Zimbabweans & other foreign nationals forced to seek refuge at Katlehong police station

8 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Africa'second revolution whose time has come: Breaking-away from oppressive partisan poverty politics

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Kambarami's return to office questioned

10 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mthwakazi members plead not guilty to public violence

10 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa's administration is a 'gang of thugs', says UK MP

10 hrs ago | 2501 Views

Kambarami & co threaten to report Council to ZACC

10 hrs ago | 718 Views

Pathetic Zimbabwe beaten by Somalia

10 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Attorney SEO expert reveals top strategies in new law firm SEO guide

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's MDC appalled by the arrest of Chitungwiza Mayor and Councillor

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

Ramaphosa closes South Africa embassy in Nigeria

12 hrs ago | 2211 Views

Hodzi appears in court to answer corruption allegations

12 hrs ago | 1154 Views

WATCH: South Africans illustrate how they attack foreigners

12 hrs ago | 2490 Views

FULL TEXT: AFM church fight full judgment

13 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Cowdray Park girl forced to walk home undressed

14 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Zanu-PF speaks on SA Afrophobia attacks

14 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mohadi engages chiefs on peace building

14 hrs ago | 572 Views

Dr Malinga's Bulawayo performance cancelled!

14 hrs ago | 891 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo challenged on xenophobia

14 hrs ago | 2212 Views

Mnangagwa to blame for xenophobia - Biti

15 hrs ago | 3791 Views

'Zim to start talks to clear foreign debt in 2020' - Banks want money not more talks, this is catch 22

16 hrs ago | 833 Views

Mnangagwa organising the 2020 Diaspora Homecoming Conference

17 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Pregnant woman dies of negligence at Mbuya Nehanda maternity wing

17 hrs ago | 1456 Views

BREAKING: Dr Malinga cancels Skyz Metro FM gig over xenophobia

17 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Explosive blasts Harare man

18 hrs ago | 4173 Views

Honda fit driver rapes woman in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday

19 hrs ago | 17205 Views

Ndebele Prince takes Energy Mutodi head on

21 hrs ago | 6605 Views

Zimbabwe plans talks on foreign debt arrears in early 2020, says Mthuli Ncube

21 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mnangagwa addresses white people in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 7187 Views

ZESA to increase load shedding hours

21 hrs ago | 6181 Views

Drama at prison officer's funeral

21 hrs ago | 6109 Views

'We need NTA or heading for Armageddon' - no, we there and Zanu PF will drag us past no-return

21 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mnangagwa tells Ramaphosa to use a bit of force

22 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Mutodi apologises for controversial comments on Ndebele nationhood

22 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Chamisa goes after Mnangagwa's police

22 hrs ago | 4270 Views

Mutodi and MDC's Daniel Molokele square off

22 hrs ago | 2743 Views

Mnangagwa happy with US-Zimbabwe dialogue

22 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Headmaster fined $300 for breaking pupil's arm

22 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mugabe's former minister to lose property over $30,000 debt

22 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Mudimu named Warriors captain

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa's jelly foreign policy bad for development

22 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chamisa's MDC confronts Zec over voters' roll

22 hrs ago | 1233 Views

STI drug shortages hits Mashonaland East

22 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa in touch with Ramaphosa over Afrophobia

22 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Kumbirai Hodzi in corruption storm, ordered to appear in court

22 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Thabitha Khumalo's bail conditions relaxed

22 hrs ago | 712 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days