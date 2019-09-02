Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | Views
As the world marks 400 years since 1619, when Africans were first abducted and sold into slavery in America, this extract below from the book To Be A Slave by African-American author Julius Lester, published in 1968, captures the abject wickedness and greediness of it all:

"It is estimated that some fifty million people were taken from the continent during the years of the slave trade. These fifty million people were, of course, capable of bringing great profit, first to the slave trader, and later to the slave owner. These Africans were scattered throughout South America, the islands of the West Indies, and the United States. Africa's citizens became the labouring backbone of much of the western hemisphere.

"Slavery differed from country to country. But it was in the United States that a system of slavery was evolved that was more cruel and total than almost any other system of slavery devised by one group of men against another.

No other country where blacks were enslaved destroyed African culture to the extent that it was destroyed there.

Today there still exist, in South America and the Caribbean, African religions, music and language, which came over on the slave ships. Only fragments of Africa remain among the blacks of the United States.

"The slavery instituted by the founders of America has few comparisons for its far-reaching cruelty."

Indeed, institution of slavery was designed to destroy the soul and the spirit — and the enslavers succeeded to some or even great extent.

Said one such slave who had been completely broken down by slavery: "I thought white folks made the stars, the sun and everything on earth."

Generally, these were those slaves who had the most contact with the white master and his family — the house servants. Wrote Lester: "Because of this constant contact, the house servants were much more likely to be the model slaves that slaveholders dreamed of."

Well, it's still playing out today where we see some people vying to be accepted as model Africans by the former slave masters in the West. We see that dutiful obedience to the white Western world. For instance, some non-governmental organisations put approval from the West above the voice of voters. It's so perverted that — like the dutiful house negroes — they get award after award from Western embassies and governments.

Lester expanded: "Quite often a house servant was trained to his duty from childhood. He was separated from other slaves, and from that time on, he slept on a pallet on the floor of the owner's bedroom or outside his door. He was raised to believe that to be a house servant was the greatest honour that could come to him."

These house negroes — also derisively referred to as house niggers — will do and say anything to please their white masters. One of them, Ben Carson — soon after being appointed into United States President Donald Trump's Cabinet in 2017 — said with a straight face that Africans brought to the Americas as slaves were "immigrants" who imagined the US as a "land of dreams and opportunity".

Said Carson: "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less." Alas! Maihweeee! Mayibabo!

Yes, the psyche of some people has been permanently damaged. Maybe it was passed from generation to generation in the Carson family that getting the favour of whites was the greatest honour that could come to them. After Trump brought him into close proximity, he obliged by making light of the horrific history of slavery.

House niggers can also be virulent in their ignorance as seen in the current xenophobic outrage in Africa. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius "Juju" Malema this week told these misguided elements: "Our anger is directed at wrong people. Like all of us, our African brothers and sisters are selling their cheap labour for survival. The owners of our wealth is white monopoly capital; they are refusing to share it with us, and the ruling party, ANC [African National Congress], protects them."

One does not have to totally agree with Malema to see that there's a lot of home truths in his observation. It's the same with much of the anger here in Zimbabwe where the main trade union umbrella body, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, is looking in the wrong direction most of the time because it is funded by external white monopoly capital. White monopoly capital has a long and profitable association with slavery. Several banks in the West can trace their origins to the financing of the slave trade. Apart from the Barclays Brothers, who were slave traders, it is also known that several other banks were involved. Liverpool merchants involved in slave trading later formed Heywoods Bank, which eventually became part of Barclays Bank. Much of Britain's wealth is built on slavery — and, although now sophisticated, the template of human exploitation by fellow humans is still as damaging. Talk of modern-day slavery! Spot-on, Juju!

But the slave owners, much as they tried, failed to destroy that indomitable and indefatigable spirit inside the human being despite all their excesses to dehumanise them. For one, the slaves were not as dumb as their white racist enslavers presumed. They had superb coping mechanisms. They could turn insult into compliment.

Wrote Lester: "The slave owner profaned the Portuguese word for black, 'Negro', and made it 'nigger'. It was a brutal, violent word that stung the soul of the slave more than the whip did his back. But the slaves took this ugly word and, like the white man's religion, made it their own. In their mouths, it became an affectionate, endearing word. As much as was possible, they robbed it of its ability to spiritually maim them."

Further observed Lester: "One of the more constant tools that the slaves used to resist the spiritual brutality of slavery was music."

Well, today, in Zimbabwe, much of the artistic independence has been surrendered to donors for money. Observes social commentator Cynthia Marangwanda: "Donor funding is killing arts in Zimbabwe. We need to get our economy fully functional again so that artistes are not forced to work on projects with themes like HIV/Aids, poverty and child marriage just to make a living. Our artistes deserve the creative licence to create freely from their souls and not feel pressured to create work that pushes a Western stereotype of Africa."

Contemporary Zimbabwean artistes ought to learn from the slaves what cultural pride and own creativity means. The slaves did not earn anything from toiling in the fields, but did not stoop low to write books, sing songs or sculpt art pieces to reinforce the white former slave masters' stereotypes of Africans. Had the slaves caved in, there would not have been African-American music giants such as Louis Armstrong, Otis Redding, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur or Jay Z to talk about. There would be no jazz or other black genres which have become the global gold standard in music. Despite the brutal and dehumanising slavery, the slaves — many of them illiterate as they were — kept their artistic independence. You don't have to sell your soul, as shown by the slaves who could have done so, but did not.

Back to Malema, he responded thus when a supporter said to him that coming to the side of xenophobia victims would make him lose elections: "You think I exist for elections? Through a lie you want me to abandon my African family because I must become President? Then I don't want to be your President. Let me die next to my own."

Conway Nkumbuzo Tutani is a Harare-based columnist. Email: nkumbuzo@gmail.com

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

42 secs ago | 0 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

25 mins ago | 112 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

27 mins ago | 105 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

29 mins ago | 44 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

41 mins ago | 96 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

56 mins ago | 239 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

57 mins ago | 547 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1105 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 469 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 381 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4225 Views

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Liberation movements to meet in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 107 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days