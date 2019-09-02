'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

Opinion / Columnist

Today as a nation we suffered a great deal of loss. We have lost a statesman, the founding father of our great nation and an academic.Fellow Africans it is sufficient to observe that no one can rule guiltlessly and despite dozens of errors of commission and omission l am of the view that the dividends acquired ought to be recognized and celebrated.Rest in peace my President.When I hear the name Robert Mugabe, in spite of his vast mistakes, I choose to remember the man who left a legacy of a literate nation, I choose to remember a Pan Africanist who preached the gospel of a strong and united Africa, I choose to remember the hero who amongst other great men ushered in independence, I choose to remember an academic who inspired the nation through acquisition of various degrees, I choose to remember a Marxist who liberated his people through giving them control and ownership over the means of production, I choose to remember a fine statesman who stood up to the west and shunned imposed cultures that were contrary to our values, norms and beliefs, I chose to remember the calabash of wisdom, the national and international icon.Long live the spirit of RG.REST IN PEACE IN PEACE TO THE HERO, LEGEND OF OUR TIME AND A BONAFIDE SON OF THE SOIL.(BY MBERI PRINCE)