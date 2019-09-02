Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'The lord gave and the lord has taken away' JOB 1:21 - R.I.P Mugabe

3 hrs ago | Views
Today as a nation we suffered a great deal of loss. We have lost a statesman, the founding father of our great nation and an academic.

Fellow Africans it is sufficient to observe that no one can rule guiltlessly and despite dozens of errors of commission and omission l am of the view that the dividends acquired ought to be recognized and celebrated.

Rest in peace my President.

When I hear the name Robert Mugabe, in spite of his vast mistakes, I choose to remember the man who left a legacy of a literate nation, I choose to remember a Pan Africanist who preached the gospel of a strong and united Africa, I choose to remember the hero who amongst other great men ushered in independence, I choose to remember an academic who inspired the nation through acquisition of various degrees, I choose to remember a Marxist who liberated his people through giving them control and ownership over the means of production, I choose to remember a fine statesman who stood up to the west and shunned imposed cultures that were contrary to our values, norms and beliefs, I chose to remember the calabash of wisdom, the national and international icon.

Long live the spirit of RG.

REST IN PEACE IN PEACE TO THE HERO, LEGEND OF OUR TIME AND A BONAFIDE SON OF THE SOIL.

(BY MBERI PRINCE)

Source - Mberi Prince
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Jacob Zumba found guilty

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

7 mins ago | 8 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

31 mins ago | 172 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

33 mins ago | 151 Views

Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

35 mins ago | 62 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

47 mins ago | 124 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 625 Views

African soil, African seeds!

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

1 hr ago | 1240 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

1 hr ago | 526 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

2 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Poisoning fears spook Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 906 Views

British govt insists on reforms for support

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Cash shortages choking tourism

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Vela battles anti-corruption tide

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Call for meaningful reforms grow louder for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimdollar rates tumble ahead of monetary policy

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

IMF flies into Zimbabwe financial mess

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe judiciary not captured

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

SA xenophobia to hit Zimbabwe badly

3 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Mugabe will not be buried at Heroes Acre

3 hrs ago | 4321 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

UK tells Mnangagwa to reform or no support

3 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chinese community donates anti-poaching equipment

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Roman Catholic community in Zimbabwe to receive first saint

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Minor dies after rape attempt

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Minister grilled over Mnangagwa's 'use minimum force' statement

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mutodi must not get away with reckless utterances

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Karigajongwe: Mugabe dies

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mangwana implicated in stalled trial

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Even slaves refused to sell their souls

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zec doesn't tamper with voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Warriors WC qualifier postponed

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe is a confused country: Cross

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man steals in-law’s donkey to please girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

MDC demands return of US dollar

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe's striking doctors dig in

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Changing face of the 'Zimbabwean' funeral

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Dear Mthuli Ncube: Just having a weak currency alone may not boost exports

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa worried over ministers' work culture

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Thief security guard jailed

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Respect the rule of law, say Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Councillors up in arms over $3, 9 million ward retention fund

3 hrs ago | 121 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days