Fare thee well comrade president

Opinion / Columnist

Robert Gabriel Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017. He chaired the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) group from 1975 to 1980 and led its successor political party, the ZANU - Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF), from 1980 to 2017. Ideologically an African nationalist, during the 1970s and 1980s he identified as a Marxist–Leninist, although after the 1990s self-identified only as a socialist. His policies have been described as Mugabeism.This is a tribute to our courageous hero who fought hard to bring our country independence we salute him so much for his hard work that we are now bearing the sweet fruits. By his blood we got this independence which we must dearly guard.Were still hear the desperate cries him our father as you made your tries, The many tribulations you facedThe long track of journey you tracedSo that our freedom we getAt the open of the gateWe salute you our hero.You Spent sleepless nightsSo that we can sleep well. Yo engaged in difficult fightsSo that our future can be clearly brightYou strived with all your efforts and might So as to get us out of the oppression hell. Your sacrifice gave us the pride to know that we are people.We sincerely appreciate you our heroes!The journey was never rosyFor sure, nothing good comes easy. Detention without a cause Isolation from your family course.Manipulation from head to toesAll these you perseveredAnd chose to pay the priceFor our redemptionThis sweet freedomFor our generations' salvationFor our land ZimbabweWe truly salute you our heroes!We are so grateful!It wasn't a fight of a communityNot of a tribeNot of an individualBut a fight for all of Zimbabwe and its people.Now we enjoy the fruit of your painful labor in our peaceful harbour ZIMBABWE.All thanks to you our heroWe salute you!Your dream to see a free Zimbabwe is what we are living in we promise to stay unitedNothing is worth to make us disunited nothing will dissociate us from who we areTRULY ZIMBABWEANS.The struggle was worthwhileDespite the many milesThe thrown dirty pilesWe now live it upFor the sacrifices you took upFor our beloved countryMay the Lord bless you,Bless Zimbabwe and bless all Zimbabweans Forever and ever. Mugabe was the second President of Zimbabwe after Canaan Banana. The sorrow of the faithful is not that of permanent loss, but the tender sense of sadness that comes in saying good-bye for now to someone we love. May today's sorrow give way to the peace and comfort of God's love and the beautiful memory of Gushungo.It is very beautiful to have fun alongside our comrades but there are times when we also have to say goodbye to them with a lot of grief. Always, in our lifetime a comrade leaves this world and we have to be strong to withstand this.Clearly we are not the only ones who suffer, their loved ones and those who are closest to them experience a lot of grief. we ask God to comfort them. You always stood out of all people by your cute character and your big heart, those of us who got to know you were very lucky for having crossed paths with you, now we only hold to our chest the precious memories we shared and the nation shared.Category: Wordings for a deceased friend We now know that you have just departed to from us We will remember you at every moment as you were an exceptional president however we say farewell, knowing that what you fought for indeed you have achieved it.Thanks to you we learned to be more brave, we can stand for our rights in front of the tanks and cannons.Though have been taken from this Earth and office unjustly, you left us with your legacy and we have to reject ugly impulses and prejudices, and to recognize the beauty and the humanity of all people, regardless of the color of their skin."The loss of comrade Mugabe is inexpressible. No words may heal the pain that we carry in our hearts; this is to let you know that his presence and aura will be forever remembered even if he is apart. May the nation take this comfort in knowing that MUGABE fought a good fight.It feels sad to imagine that he will not be with us anymore. He was always a source of motivation, inspiration and trust. Since it is his permanent farewell to all of us, may the memories and the love that he shared brings back the moments of togetherness. At such a tough time of his loss, we all need to act strong. May GOD rest his soul in peace.No pain is far reaching than the pain of losing one's father. . On her his fare well, May the thoughts and prayers of the near one's comfort Zimbabwe-in some way. Death is inevitable and it comes to all. On the sudden demise of Mugabe our hearts are filled with sadness.Mugabe has been been an inspiration for all of us who had the fortune of coming into his ambit. This moment brings with the heavy realization that He will no longer be present to guide and protect us. May his soul rest in peace. This farewell is not just a farewell for the kind person he was but also everything he stood for.This loss is inexpressible. We bid farewell to him with a heavy heart, lamenting in the void his death shall leave in all of us. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered and loved by Zimbabweans.Mugabe has been a wonderful leader a wonderful father and the wonderful human being. His loss will be keenly felt. Our sorrow cannot be expressed in words and all we can say is that his farewell has created a huge void in the country which needs more guidance. He will be remembered forever for the amazing qualities Mugabe embodied. His death has left us with nothing to hold on to. May God rest his soul in peace.Africa has lost an icon.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk