Uhuru Kenyatta mourns Mugabe

On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Kenya and on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Government and the People of the Republic of Zimbabwe following the death of former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication. Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continentIndeed, we will remember former President Mugabe as a man of courage who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.To his family, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, may the Almighty God comfort you and may the soul of former President Mugabe rest in eternal peace.His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA6th September, 2019