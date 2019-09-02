Latest News Editor's Choice


RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

I offer my condolences to the son of soil, the icon of Zimbabwe's liberation, a pan africanist,..... and an emancipator of our nation. May his sould rest in eternal peace.

These words I utter with human heart, which also existed in Robert, and can be talked about by so many people within, Zimbabwe, the African states and world in general. Yes, he stood up for the liberation of African Institutions, our own unconditional freedom, by speaking freely and fierelessly at world forums whenever he had the opportunity. It was nice to hear that from one of our own. We mourn Robert Mugabe for his sacrifice during the independence struggle that brought freedom and birth of Zimbabwe.

Let us learn from the good and the bad - the commissions and ommisions of Mugabe. They have shaped the Zimbabwe we see today. A country that once flourished but its decline led to a time, November 2017, when we finally stood up against Mugabe's fist rule, enough was enough, it was high time to have new faces and political players. However, removing Robert seemed so thrilling yet today we wish he had taken a bold decision to choose a wise successor that indeed would deliver a democratic political space, an uncorrupt individual who respects humanity. Mugabe was a wise man, he knew the people in his party and outside who actually were potential leaders with a Zimbabwe at heart but just took too long to take that bold step. Today, we will be talking of a different Pan-Africanist, who put his people first beyond his ego and a visionary who knew his time had come to pass the button and take the backstage of a great elder and advisor. Nevertheless, we will never forget his contributions to Zimbabwe, bringing its independence and presiding over its successes in the early hay days.

Besides, a big question still remains: Is Mugabe really gone? Zimbabweans know better! Mugabe, the body and soul may have left power and leadership but his institutions and ideology never left ZANU PF. Literally, he never left ruling Zimbabwe, he haunts us until today. Worst part is that it is the kingmaker of his unruthlessness that took over, indeed worse than the creator of the system. The face may be of Mnangangwa but the acts are Mugabe's. He created a regime that will take us a long time to shed. We will continue to see his failures to change the face of Zimbabwe in the toughest times, to pave way for smooth leadership change, provide a true democratic space for political parties, to provide prosperity to the economic platform of Zimbabwe and his unrutheless in silencing his opponents. He led on massive job losses, dehumanitise our nation and failed to provide reconciliation amongst our people. His anger of childhood when his father left to seek employment in Bulawayo and started another family there, never left him. Nevetheless, we Zimbabweans have to rise above his anger and reunite to rebuild this country. We can stop this suffering. We can remove Mugabe's dictatorial system and replace with that soft side that existed, which gave us that hope during independence day and during November 2017. A free and prosperous Zimbabwe is possible, we have to work for it together.

Finally, the death of Mugabe does give us a time to reflect and open our minds to see Zimbabwe beyond the current crisis. The vision Mugabe had in the early days after independence that of peace, commitment to the education system, health sector....  can be truely fostered in rebuilding the Zimbabwe we all want.

God bless Zimbabwe.



Source - Dr. Takesure Tazvishaya
