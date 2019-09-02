Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has noted reports confirming the passing of former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe. He will be remembered for his conflicting legacy as a liberator towards independence and an oppressor of the democratic values he once fought for.

President Mugabe oversaw the rise of Zimbabwe as an independent and prosperous Republic but he also oversaw the decline of Zimbabwe into a tyrannical dictatorship which violently repressed opposition and brutalized civilians.

Zimbabwe and her people have suffered a great deal because of this decline.

The repressive regime that President Mugabe left behind is now being put to good use by his erstwhile proteges to continue denying Zimbabweans their fundamental human rights.

It is the Democratic Alliance's (DA) hope that Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of this continent and that her people will finally be governed by fair democratic principles, which enshrine the protection of human rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, without fear of coercive violence at the hands of those in power.

We convey our condolences to President Robert Mugabe's family and loved ones.

May there one day be Unity, Freedom and Work for the people of Zimbabwe.

Source - Issued by Solly Malatsi - DA National Spokesperson
