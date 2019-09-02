Who owns Papa's land?

Opinion / Columnist

Quoting from some long parted Roman Empire politician, I 'will go to bury Mugabe not to praise him'. When there is death in the village, sullen faces and inactive pigeons tell it all especially where an elder has died.Those who benefited from his leadership will never stop singing praises to the former president. From my backbench perch away from the 'feeding trough', education policy and the land are the two indelible footprints on Robert Mugabe's reign.In his legacy those two stand out like a sore thumb and many of those who benefited are nodding in agreement. Mugabe valued education more than anything else. When it came to fighting corruption, he was half-hearted and would seem to protect his own.In his 'fight' with the West he put the economy to worst, something haunting us to this day. Leaders have their strengths and weaknesses otherwise Robert Mugabe was a great man, liberator and orator par excellence.Indeed some of his skewed policies and knee-jack reactions did not help our case and cause, our economy would have been robust.Putting the economy back on the rails is everyone's child. Robert Mugabe is gone but not forgotten, let's put our heads together without knocking them and rebuild our economy. Its never too late. We need tolerance and unity, above all dialogue is the way to go.To the liberation icon Robert Mugabe, 'Asante Sana'!Thomas Tondo. Chinehasha.