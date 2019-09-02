Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The land developer short-changed the people

10 secs ago | Views
Whoever came up with the land development plans for Msasa Park suburb in Harare may have 'committed' plenty omissions. This is a very large residential area with nice large houses but far placed from shopping centres, clinics, schools and 'watering holes'.

There is no clinic to talk about, people have to go to Hatfield or Epworth. Chadcombe Shopping centre is the nearest at a good  6 km distance. The few tuckshops serving the people of Msasa Park are making a killing through over the roof prices. On a 'dark day' bread can be selling at 15 rtgs per loaf.

Buying tomatoes can be a nightmare, not even provision for children play centres was made. How was this suburb planned and by who?

As for the roads, there is Mukuvisi Drive and Mukuvisi Avenue as if the planners were running out of names, why? The ZRP base in Msasa Drive is sometimes not manned and one has to go all the way to Hatfield for police services.

Places like Houghton Park are far smaller when compared to Msasa Park but have everything residents need. From shops, pharmacy, beer outlets, clinics and tyre repair centres. School children have to travel to other places for schooling.

Car garages at homes have been turned into hair salons since there are no salons.

The developer short changed the people.

Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Gabarinocheka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Who owns Papa's land?

47 secs ago | 2 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

1 min ago | 1 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

2 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

10 hrs ago | 3000 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

10 hrs ago | 7681 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

11 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

11 hrs ago | 2209 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

11 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

11 hrs ago | 1608 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

11 hrs ago | 1964 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

11 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

11 hrs ago | 624 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

11 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

11 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

11 hrs ago | 842 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

11 hrs ago | 1653 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

11 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

11 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

11 hrs ago | 930 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

11 hrs ago | 546 Views

The life of Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 301 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

11 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Schools opening date clarified

11 hrs ago | 5427 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

11 hrs ago | 17598 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 6893 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

12 hrs ago | 947 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

13 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

13 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

14 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

23 hrs ago | 2222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days