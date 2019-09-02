Opinion / Columnist
The land developer short-changed the people
10 secs ago | Views
Whoever came up with the land development plans for Msasa Park suburb in Harare may have 'committed' plenty omissions. This is a very large residential area with nice large houses but far placed from shopping centres, clinics, schools and 'watering holes'.
There is no clinic to talk about, people have to go to Hatfield or Epworth. Chadcombe Shopping centre is the nearest at a good 6 km distance. The few tuckshops serving the people of Msasa Park are making a killing through over the roof prices. On a 'dark day' bread can be selling at 15 rtgs per loaf.
Buying tomatoes can be a nightmare, not even provision for children play centres was made. How was this suburb planned and by who?
As for the roads, there is Mukuvisi Drive and Mukuvisi Avenue as if the planners were running out of names, why? The ZRP base in Msasa Drive is sometimes not manned and one has to go all the way to Hatfield for police services.
Places like Houghton Park are far smaller when compared to Msasa Park but have everything residents need. From shops, pharmacy, beer outlets, clinics and tyre repair centres. School children have to travel to other places for schooling.
Car garages at homes have been turned into hair salons since there are no salons.
The developer short changed the people.
Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.
There is no clinic to talk about, people have to go to Hatfield or Epworth. Chadcombe Shopping centre is the nearest at a good 6 km distance. The few tuckshops serving the people of Msasa Park are making a killing through over the roof prices. On a 'dark day' bread can be selling at 15 rtgs per loaf.
Buying tomatoes can be a nightmare, not even provision for children play centres was made. How was this suburb planned and by who?
As for the roads, there is Mukuvisi Drive and Mukuvisi Avenue as if the planners were running out of names, why? The ZRP base in Msasa Drive is sometimes not manned and one has to go all the way to Hatfield for police services.
Places like Houghton Park are far smaller when compared to Msasa Park but have everything residents need. From shops, pharmacy, beer outlets, clinics and tyre repair centres. School children have to travel to other places for schooling.
Car garages at homes have been turned into hair salons since there are no salons.
The developer short changed the people.
Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.
Source - Gabarinocheka
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.