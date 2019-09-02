The land developer short-changed the people

Opinion / Columnist

Whoever came up with the land development plans for Msasa Park suburb in Harare may have 'committed' plenty omissions. This is a very large residential area with nice large houses but far placed from shopping centres, clinics, schools and 'watering holes'.There is no clinic to talk about, people have to go to Hatfield or Epworth. Chadcombe Shopping centre is the nearest at a good 6 km distance. The few tuckshops serving the people of Msasa Park are making a killing through over the roof prices. On a 'dark day' bread can be selling at 15 rtgs per loaf.Buying tomatoes can be a nightmare, not even provision for children play centres was made. How was this suburb planned and by who?As for the roads, there is Mukuvisi Drive and Mukuvisi Avenue as if the planners were running out of names, why? The ZRP base in Msasa Drive is sometimes not manned and one has to go all the way to Hatfield for police services.Places like Houghton Park are far smaller when compared to Msasa Park but have everything residents need. From shops, pharmacy, beer outlets, clinics and tyre repair centres. School children have to travel to other places for schooling.Car garages at homes have been turned into hair salons since there are no salons.The developer short changed the people.Gabarinocheka. Matepatepa.