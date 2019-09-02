Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

1 min ago | Views
FOOTBALL without Highlanders and Dynamos in the mix or top of the log, should I say is not interesting and that on its own lowers the standard of football in the country.

I'm writing with a heavy heart because of what is happening at my former club. Every corner that I turn to in town everyone asks; " kanti kwenzakalani eqenjini elikhilu?"

We do understand that there are financial challenges in the country, therefore it affects the club. But Bosso should be a team that whether there are financial challenges or not, it should overcome such challenges, especially on the field of play.

In the past there were now defunct teams like AmaZulu and Blackpool which had big financial muscles but Highlanders still managed to win championships ahead of them. It was difficult back then, there were no companies that were paying salaries of the players and technical members at teams like Highlanders and Dynamos. It was the duty of the executive and board to look for money to pay salaries, transport money and sort out other welfare issues of the players.

My appeal to the current leadership of my beloved club is to engage former chairmen and executive members and just have an indaba and share notes of how they made things happen back then without sponsorship from the corporate sector. Some of them won championships with little or without sponsorship to run the team.

I visited the Highlanders office sometime back and I was happy to see portraits of former chairmen hanging in the office. That can be made a starting point to bring them together for breakfast or lunch for brain storming. I'm not writing this for blame game, I don't need mileage either, but I am pleading as a son of the great club. I have scars that I will take to my grave from this team, medals and championships that I got from this club. Some sections of the club will start labeling me as belonging to a certain faction, which would be very unfortunate as I am speaking from my heart.

When I was scoring 60 plus goals and winning championships for the club, I was not doing it for a certain faction but for Highlanders Football Club, Amahlolanyama, Ezikamagebhula, Itshilamoya. True Highlanders members will know that "in Highlanders we are one" and everyone should pull in one direction to return the club to its glory days.

I believe the executive or board should not view former leaders as enemies because one way or the other they contributed to this big institution. I don't think there is a former leader who would want the club to go down. Let us all support the leadership which is there, because it is the will of the members who voted them into office. Petty and personal wars will not help the club at all. What leaders and even former leaders should remember all the time is that even if one were to dance on water, there are some who will say, " usithela ngothuli". Injalo lindaba.

Finally, Good Luck to the Warriors in the World Cup qualifiers and to the Under-23s as well.

Until we meet again, I will be telling it as it is without fear or favour. Stay blessed.

Source - sundaynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

1 min ago | 0 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Goblins on the prowl

6 mins ago | 4 Views

The method behind the protest madness

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

33 mins ago | 119 Views

'Mugabe did not vote for Nelson Chamisa'

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

9 hrs ago | 5097 Views

Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Top referee Brighton Mudzamiri drags RG's office to high court over passport

9 hrs ago | 1447 Views

WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park

10 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Robert Mugabe a hero and a true patriot

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mugabe just fell short of his goals

10 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe died before testifying on Gukurahundi genocide

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views

'Kambara prohibited from carrying out duties as councillor'

11 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

11 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

11 hrs ago | 4648 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

11 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

12 hrs ago | 4476 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

12 hrs ago | 2543 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

22 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

22 hrs ago | 9123 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

22 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

22 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

22 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

22 hrs ago | 1752 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

22 hrs ago | 2212 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

22 hrs ago | 771 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

22 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

22 hrs ago | 2799 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days