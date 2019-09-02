What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

Opinion / Columnist

FOOTBALL without Highlanders and Dynamos in the mix or top of the log, should I say is not interesting and that on its own lowers the standard of football in the country.I'm writing with a heavy heart because of what is happening at my former club. Every corner that I turn to in town everyone asks; " kanti kwenzakalani eqenjini elikhilu?"We do understand that there are financial challenges in the country, therefore it affects the club. But Bosso should be a team that whether there are financial challenges or not, it should overcome such challenges, especially on the field of play.In the past there were now defunct teams like AmaZulu and Blackpool which had big financial muscles but Highlanders still managed to win championships ahead of them. It was difficult back then, there were no companies that were paying salaries of the players and technical members at teams like Highlanders and Dynamos. It was the duty of the executive and board to look for money to pay salaries, transport money and sort out other welfare issues of the players.My appeal to the current leadership of my beloved club is to engage former chairmen and executive members and just have an indaba and share notes of how they made things happen back then without sponsorship from the corporate sector. Some of them won championships with little or without sponsorship to run the team.I visited the Highlanders office sometime back and I was happy to see portraits of former chairmen hanging in the office. That can be made a starting point to bring them together for breakfast or lunch for brain storming. I'm not writing this for blame game, I don't need mileage either, but I am pleading as a son of the great club. I have scars that I will take to my grave from this team, medals and championships that I got from this club. Some sections of the club will start labeling me as belonging to a certain faction, which would be very unfortunate as I am speaking from my heart.When I was scoring 60 plus goals and winning championships for the club, I was not doing it for a certain faction but for Highlanders Football Club, Amahlolanyama, Ezikamagebhula, Itshilamoya. True Highlanders members will know that "in Highlanders we are one" and everyone should pull in one direction to return the club to its glory days.I believe the executive or board should not view former leaders as enemies because one way or the other they contributed to this big institution. I don't think there is a former leader who would want the club to go down. Let us all support the leadership which is there, because it is the will of the members who voted them into office. Petty and personal wars will not help the club at all. What leaders and even former leaders should remember all the time is that even if one were to dance on water, there are some who will say, " usithela ngothuli". Injalo lindaba.Finally, Good Luck to the Warriors in the World Cup qualifiers and to the Under-23s as well.Until we meet again, I will be telling it as it is without fear or favour. Stay blessed.