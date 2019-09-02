Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

3 hrs ago | Views
The late Robert Mugabe leaves behind a very complicated legacy.

Mugabe, who died at a Singapore hospital in the early hours of September 6, is being eulogised by some as an icon of the liberation struggle while others are mourning about dreams crushed by his ruinous policies.

The fact that the former president died in foreign lands is testimony of the collapse of the country's health delivery system that happened under his watch.

He died on the second day of a strike by doctors at public hospitals who are protesting against poor working conditions and meagre salaries.

Mugabe spent at least five months at the Singapore hospital where he received the best care yet back in Zimbabwe people are needlessly dying due to an acute shortage of medicines.

At independence in 1980 former Tanzanian president Julius Nyerere had some good advice for Mugabe. Nyerere famously said: "You have inherited a jewel in Africa, keep it that way."

Mugabe, however, went on to trash the "jewel" and Zimbabweans have endured almost two decades of economic problems that were caused by his ruinous policies.

After his heroic role in liberating his countrymen, the Zanu-PF leader did not take long before he started aping the colonial leaders in suppressing his own people.

Thousands were killed in Matabeleland and the Midlands in the early years of independence as Mugabe violently pursued his dream of a one-party state.

Brutal repression against the opposition and any critical voices became the hallmark of his rule. The economy was sacrificed so that Mugabe could rule forever.

He was eventually ejected by his lieutenants in a military coup in 2007 after fumbling his succession and allowing his ambitious wife to take an increasingly prominent role in Zanu-PF politics.

Mugabe left the economy in ruins and a country divided by political loyalties.

He nurtured a clique that firmly believes that it is ordained to rule the country exclusively and this worrying culture is evident in the new administration, which does not tolerate dissent.

As Zimbabwe and indeed the world mourns Mugabe, we need to seriously reflect on his legacy with the objective of learning from the grave mistakes that he made.

Zimbabwe needs to urgently move on from Mugabe's legacy of authoritarianism and a lethargic government that left the economy to rot while pursuing politics of self-aggrandisement.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was a key member of Mugabe's successive governments since independence, still has a chance to redeem his own legacy by steering the country towards prosperity.

He has to start by ensuring that Zimbabwe becomes a country that respects human rights and its own constitution.

Repeating Mugabe's mistakes at this stage will prove too costly and might leave the country at a point of no return.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 67 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

1 hr ago | 535 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

3 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

3 hrs ago | 699 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Warriors of shame!

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

4 hrs ago | 2865 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days