Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

3 hrs ago | Views
ROBERT Mugabe, the man, might be inscrutable to many, but to those who grew up with him, he was like any other human being. However, his formative years, upbringing, experiences and influences, helped to shape the man who stood like a colossus over the country's political, social and economic history during the past six decades. Following Mugabe's sad passing on Friday at the age of 95, we republish Johannes Chikanya's account. Chikanya grew up with the liberation icon and was very close to him, almost like a "twin".

I WAS born in Chitendero Village, Kutama, on May 8 1924.  This is the place where Robert Mugabe was also born. I am related to him in that his father, Gabriel, was my cousin and referred to me as mukoma. I called Robert my son.

A sense of pride wells up in me each time I consider that I am one of Mugabe's remaining peers. You can search through Kutama in its entirety, but will not find another 93-year-old (in 2017) like me. To the best of my knowledge, Mugabe and I are the only nonagenarians left among the lot born here.

I am told that I did not cry when I was born, and the resident Catholic priest baptised me on that day, fearing that this was an indication that I would not live long. But here I am still going strong! I grew up at Kutama Mission.

In the early days, we were not allowed to interact with non-Catholics as the priest at that time, Father Loubiere, was intolerant and did not have cordial relations with the community. He would not even allow us to interact with our grandparents as they were not Christians. Robert's father, Gabriel, worked at the mission as a carpenter, alongside my uncle, Paul Gono.

This drew Robert and I closer. We spent a lot of time together, eventually becoming best friends, more like twins. We often ate from the same plate. Robert was very intelligent, so was his brother Michael.

Father Jerome O'hea, Father Loubiere's successor at the mission, greatly influenced our upbringing, making sure we followed Catholic traditions and never missed church services. He was a man of many talents — a doctor, builder and an engineer. He managed to spread the faith, and worked well with people of different faiths as well as other Christian churches like the Methodist.

We learnt a lot from this priest, whom the people loved. He was far much better than his predecessor.

Father O'hea was a role model we adored as children. He was a larger- than-life figure and influenced Robert Mugabe in a very big way. The way (the then) President Mugabe conducts himself shows that he has stuck to the principles we took from Father O'hea, who always emphasised on the need to do what is right.

Robert and I also shared lighter moments with Father O'hea. I remember how we would sometimes hide from him or roll over weaved mats to dodge chores.

The teetotaller

Following Catholic indoctrination, many people felt encouraged to move from Kutama Mission to other areas to spread the gospel. Gabriel moved to the Karigamombe area, while Robert remained behind at Kutama with his grandparents, Sekuru and Ambuya Shonhiwa. Sekuru Shonhiwa was known as "Chigubhu" because of his love for traditional brew.

He had an adept way of imbibing the brew, enabling him to keep it for longer while the containers of his drinking partners' had long run dry. Despite this exposure, Robert never took to the bottle, but instead took many positives from his grandparents.

He was, in a way, his grandparents' keeper, and had many responsibilities at that young age. The two of us were separated when he started school. I was only able to start school when I was 15 years old, leaving Kutama for Chishawasha. At the time, Robert was in Standard 5.

We used to interact often whenever I went back to Kutama during the school holidays. He never forgot our special relationship and bought me a suit when he started working. This was one of the special gifts I held dear because it was a sign of his great affection for me.

Our lives later took different turns when he joined politics while I joined the Rhodesia Civil Service as an extension officer. I worked in Mutoko and Murewa for many years, and thus could not see him. All I could do was support what he was doing to liberate the country. I was not surprised that he became a nationalist leader because he had shown signs of greatness during our formative years.

He was disciplined and stuck to principle, having blended his grandparents' and Father O'hea's teachings. Father O'hea taught us to love one another. One sees that in the Robert, he loves his family greatly.

Many people wonder how he has managed to live this long. I believe everyone is responsible for their decisions in life.  He has never imbibed alcohol, even during our youth when our peers were drinking themselves senseless.

Long life

If he had, or had not followed the right path, he would not have achieved what he has. Above all, it is God who has given long life to Robert and I. As his ''twin'', I understand Mugabe and his vision for Zimbabwe.

He saw and experienced colonial brutality and does not want it repeated. He has carried self-discipline, wisdom and principle since our days together at Kutama. His greatness began when he fell in love with his books and kept on the right path.

– Johannes Chikanya shared these views with The Sunday Mail's Chief Reporter Kuda Bwititi in Zvimba on 30 January 2017.

Source - sundaynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 76 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

1 hr ago | 577 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2185 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

3 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Warriors of shame!

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

4 hrs ago | 2919 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days