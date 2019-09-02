Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean often skips some major events and characters. One such person who has remained unknown to the majority of Zimbabweans is the President of the short-lived Zimbabwe-Rhodesia. History dedicates volumes of pages to talk about Bishop Abel Muzorewa, Chief Chirau among others and yet the President was one Josiah Zion Gumede from Mbembesi in Matabeleland Sound.

A quick online check of the biography of this man gives the following:

Gumede was born in Mbembesi, in the Bubi District of the then Southern Rhodesia.

It is said Gumede went to  David Livingstone Memorial Mission and Matopo Mission before finishing his studies in South Africa in 1946.

One John Ndhlovu wrote on Facebook that  Gumede was also a Headmaster Mtshede Primary, Njube in the mid to late fifties and was appointed First Secretary at Federal High Commission, London in the Sixties, Superintendent Mzilikazi/Barbourfields with BCC in the Seventies.

He is said to have joined the Ministry of External Affairs between1963–1965.

Wikipedia says Gumede was at one-time general secretary for the then African Teachers' Association of Rhodesia; a member of the Wankie Disaster Relief Fund's Board of Trustees; a director of the Tribal Trust Land Development Corporation; and a board member of the National Free Library of Rhodesia. He was also an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church of South Africa.

Gumede was President of Zimbabwe-Rhodesia between 1 June 1979 – 12 December 1979.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 109 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

3 hrs ago | 1817 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

3 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Warriors of shame!

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

4 hrs ago | 3069 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days