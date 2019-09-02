Latest News Editor's Choice


Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

ACADEMIC DEGREES:

Bachelor of Arts (History and English) (BA) degree from the University of Fort Hare (1951)
Bachelor of Administration (B.Admin) from University of South Africa (Unisa)
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from the University of South Africa (Unisa)
Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Economics from University of London (External Programme)
Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from University of London (External Programme)
Master of Laws (LL.M) from University of London (External Programme)
Master of Science (MSc.) in Economics from University of London (External Programme)

The two law degrees were earned while he was in prison (between 1964 and 1975) and the MSc while leading the Zimbabwe government after independence.

REVOKED HONORARY DEGREES:

Honorary LLD degree from University of Edinburgh (1994), which was however revoked in June 2007.
Honorary LLD degree from University of Massachusetts (1986), which was also revoked in June 2008.
Honorary LLD degree from Michigan State University (1990), and was revoked on 12 September 2008.

HONORARY DEGREES:

Honorary LLD degree from Ahmadou Bello University (Nigeria)
Honorary LLD degree from Morehouse College (Atlanta, Georgia)
Honorary LLD degree from University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)
Honorary LLD degree from St. Augustine's University (Tanzania)
Honorary LLD degree from Lomonosov Moscow State University (Russia)
Honorary LLD degree from Solusi University (Zimbabwe)
Honorary D.Litt. degree from Africa University (Zimbabwe)
Honorary D.Civil Laws degree from University of Mauritius (Mauritius)
Honorary D.Com. degree from For Hare University (South Africa)
Honorary D.Tech. degree from National University of Science and Technology (Zimbabwe)
Honorary D.Phil (African Heritage and Philosophy) degree from Great Zimbabwe University (Zimbabwe)


Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza
Most Popular In 7 Days