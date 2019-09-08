Opinion / Columnist
Mugabe left us divided and poor
Former President Robert Mugabe has left many Zimbabweans with mixed feelings. Some people are praising him for bringing freedom and providing mass education and health to most Zimbabweans.
However, the majority of Zimbabweans appear to believe that Mugabe's misdeeds outweigh any good that he did in the beginning.
For three decades, Mugabe's lack of supervision coupled with poor economic policies and rampant government corruption led to high levels of unemployment, sky rocketing inflation, collapse of public services and acute shortages of basic commodities such as fuel and electricity.
Zimbabwe is left today bankrupt and under repressive rule. The bread basket of Africa is perpetually empty
RICHARD MUNYAMA
MDC UK AND IRELAND
