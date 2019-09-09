An insight into the rule and life of former President of Zimbabwe Cde Robert Mugabe

Opinion / Columnist

Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe was a fearless leader who led a determined resistance against colonialism,imperialism,neo-colonialism,racism and colonial rule in Rhodesia and Africa.Cde Mugabe's charismatic personality was against imperialism, capitalism and neo-colonialism in Africa. It was through his nationalistic movement which led him to be nominated by the Zanu Patriotic Front central committee to lead the party and armed liberation struggle in Mozambique and after the death of Cde Herbert Chitepo.While he was in front he was arrested incarcerated and detained at Hwahwa and Gonakudzingwa Prison by the Smith Regime.Cde Mugabe stayed in Prison for a long time with other nationalist leaders like Cde Joshua Nkomo,Edgar Tekere and Joseph Msika and others.Cde Mugabe was teacher by profession and he taught at Kutama Mission and later on moved to Ghana where he subsequently taught and met his first wife the late Sally Mugabe.In 1975 cde Robert Mugabe and Cde Edgar Tekere crossed the border into Mozambique.He went Through Kairezi in Nyanga assisted by Chief Rekai Tangwena and Movern Mahachi.He went through harsh environment in Nyanga.During his rule Zimbabwe had arguably the highest literacy in Africa. Schools,polytechnic and unversities were established . During the smith regime there was only one university in Rhodesia. Racial barriers were removed everywhere .Previously Black people were not allowed to pass through First street in Salisbury .It was reserved for the whites, Blacks people were not allowed to stay in low density suburbs and it was meant for whites only. In addition to that there were separate schools for black and white learners. Cde Mugabe removed racial barriers in schoolsHe fought tirelessly for total independence of Zimbabweans and emancipation of Africa from colonial bondage. He led the liberation armed struggle until Lancaster conference in 1979 where Zimbabwe attained its independence on 18th Of April 1980.He empowered the black majority by providing them with land. His highly principled and charismatic will always be cherished.May His soul rest in eternal peaceGo well Son of the SoilGo well hero of heroesBy Givestar Kamuzonde